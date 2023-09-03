FG, UNICEF celebrate 500,000 registered users on Nigeria learning passport

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

In an effort to attain a pivotal moment in the nation’s education journey, Federal Ministry of Education and the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) celebrates the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) reaching the 500,000-user milestone.

The achievement stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to modernizing the educational landscape, ensuring every Nigerian child can access quality education tailored to their needs.

Ms. Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, in a release said, “Reaching 500,000 users isn’t just a reflection of a successful platform, but of the government’s visionary leadership and dedication to its citizens. As we set our sights on 1.5 million NLP users by 2024, the continued strategic guidance and involvement of federal ministry of education will be invaluable.”

Digital learning has emerged as the future of education, and by investing in the Nigeria Learning Passport, Nigeria is paving the way for children and young adults to thrive in a digital economy. The NLP offers interactive simulations and cutting-edge courses in fields such as computer and agricultural science, empowering the younger generation with the requisite skills for the future.

“”I stay on top of my class work at home or school, and I like that they are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the NLP platform”.

“I was impressed at the selection of courses available on the NLP platform– everything from biology to mathematics to entrepreneurial and secretarial studies,” said Bolade Ayomide – fourteen-year-old student at the Government Senior College Agege, Lagos.

Teachers, too, benefit immensely from the platform, accessing invaluable resources for professional development, ensuring that they are adequately equipped to provide dynamic, interactive learning experiences. Parents and caregivers are not left out, as they can support their child’s learning trajectory, starting from an early age with the platform’s playful learning courses.

Launched in March 2022 by FME and UNICEF, and powered by Microsoft, the NLP now operates actively across 18 states. With over 15,000 curriculum-aligned resources available in English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba, the platform boasts a versatile offering. Users can also track their progress and achievements via the platform’s personal learning record.

The statement said, with the support of Airtel Africa, the NLP is accessible at no cost on all Airtel devices.

IHS Towers is also providing support to ensure that schools are connected to the internet. These public-private partnerships have ensured that the digital learning divide is being bridged, and every child, regardless of connectivity access, has an opportunity to learn.

“In our journey to democratize digital education, the role of the private sector, especially partners like Airtel Africa and IHS Towers, has been nothing short of transformative,” added Munduate.

“Their commitment not only amplifies our efforts but ensures that we bridge the digital learning divide effectively. With such strong public-private collaboration, we are confidently advancing towards a future where every Nigerian child, irrespective of connectivity challenges, receives quality education.”

UNICEF and partners are investing in necessary infrastructure, like data, computers, smart devices, internet access, and teacher capacity development, to bring digital learning to every child and young person in Nigeria. Join us on this journey, the statement noted.