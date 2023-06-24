Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch, Closing Ceremony of innovation week in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...Project skills initiative Engr  Idiat Amusu ; Vice President Council for the regulation of Engineering of Nigeria (COREN) Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile ; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State  Engr  Olufemi Daramola; Deputy President the Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE) .Engr Margaret Oguntala ; Chairman   (NSE)  ikeja branch Engr Femi John Adedotun; Honouree Innovation & Creativity fair  Engr Francis Oguamanam; during the Closing  ceremony of innovation week on transforming waste into wealth advancing the 7Rs of Sustainable waste management organised by (NSE) Ikeja branch held in Lagos on 23/6/2023  .
14
L-r …Chairman   (NSE)  ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun; Project skills initiative Engr  Idiat Amusu; Deputy President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE).Engr Margaret Oguntala; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State  Engr  Olufemi Daramola; Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering of Nigeria (COREN) Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; at a tour at the Exhibition.

L-r… Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering of Nigeria (COREN) Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; Chairman   (NSE)  Ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun; Engr  Idiat Amusu; Engr, Francis Oguamanam; Both Honouree, Deputy President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE).Engr Margaret Oguntala; Guest Speaker President Lagos Recyclers Association. Dr Femi Idowu- Adegoke.

L- r…Chairman   (NSE)  Ikeja branch Engr Femi John Adedotun; Director Co-Curricular & Gender  Unit, LASYVEB, Mrs. Osah Oghale; Deputy President the Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; (middle)  pose with 1st  position School, Doregos Private Academy, Ipaja at the innovation week on transforming waste into wealth advancing the 7Rs of Sustainable waste management.

L-r …Chairman, Collaboration and Innovation Committee, Engr Olubowale Rotimi; president Lagos Recyclers Association. Dr Femi Idowu- Adegoke. Former Chairman of  APWEN, Engr Laolu Adedapo- Aisida; project skills initiative Engr  Idiat Amusu; Honouree Innovation & Creativity fair  Engr, Francis Oguamanam; representative of Deputy Governor Lagos State. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, Engr  Olufemi Daramola.

L-r… Former Chairman Of APWEN; Engr Laolu Adedapo- Aisida; project skills initiative Engr  Idiat Amusu; Honouree Innovation & Creativity Fair  Engr, Francis Oguamanam; representative of Deputy Governor Lagos State. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State  Engr  Olufemi Daramola; Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering of Nigeria (COREN) Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; Chairman   (NSE)  ikeja branch  Engr Femi John Adedotun; Deputy Chairman. APWEN. Lagos.Engr Atinuke Owolabi, during the Closing Ceremony of innovation week on transforming waste into wealth advancing the 7Rs of Sustainable waste management Organized by (NSE) Ikeja branch held in Lagos on 23/6/2023 ….  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

