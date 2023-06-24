Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch, Closing Ceremony of innovation week in Lagos

L-r …Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun; Project skills initiative Engr Idiat Amusu; Deputy President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).Engr Margaret Oguntala; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State Engr Olufemi Daramola; Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering of Nigeria (COREN) Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; at a tour at the Exhibition.

L-r… Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering of Nigeria (COREN) Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; Chairman (NSE) Ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun; Engr Idiat Amusu; Engr, Francis Oguamanam; Both Honouree, Deputy President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).Engr Margaret Oguntala; Guest Speaker President Lagos Recyclers Association. Dr Femi Idowu- Adegoke.

L- r…Chairman (NSE) Ikeja branch Engr Femi John Adedotun; Director Co-Curricular & Gender Unit, LASYVEB, Mrs. Osah Oghale; Deputy President the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; (middle) pose with 1st position School, Doregos Private Academy, Ipaja at the innovation week on transforming waste into wealth advancing the 7Rs of Sustainable waste management.

L-r …Chairman, Collaboration and Innovation Committee, Engr Olubowale Rotimi; president Lagos Recyclers Association. Dr Femi Idowu- Adegoke. Former Chairman of APWEN, Engr Laolu Adedapo- Aisida; project skills initiative Engr Idiat Amusu; Honouree Innovation & Creativity fair Engr, Francis Oguamanam; representative of Deputy Governor Lagos State. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, Engr Olufemi Daramola.

L-r… Former Chairman Of APWEN; Engr Laolu Adedapo- Aisida; project skills initiative Engr Idiat Amusu; Honouree Innovation & Creativity Fair Engr, Francis Oguamanam; representative of Deputy Governor Lagos State. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State Engr Olufemi Daramola; Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering of Nigeria (COREN) Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr Femi John Adedotun; Deputy Chairman. APWEN. Lagos.Engr Atinuke Owolabi, during the Closing Ceremony of innovation week on transforming waste into wealth advancing the 7Rs of Sustainable waste management Organized by (NSE) Ikeja branch held in Lagos on 23/6/2023 …. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng