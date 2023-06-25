Akeredolu deserves our support, prayers

STEVE OTALORO

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been battling health issues lately. It is pertinent to note that his health issue is not the too serious type that will prevent him from resuming his official position as Governor of Ondo State anytime soon. Despite this, some individuals and groups have taken advantage of his absence from office to spread falsehoods and rumors about him and the first family.

Unfortunately, these people have taken advantage of the governor’s absence from office due to health reasons to spread false news and rumors about his death. It is disheartening to see that some people would wish death upon a fellow human being. Such actions are unfair and condemnable by all well-meaning individuals.

The opposition has also been quick to malign the Governor’s family, accusing them of not doing enough to take care of the Governor’s sickness. Such accusations are baseless. The Governor’s wife, Betty Akeredolu, First Lady of Ondo state, and her children have been doing their best in taking care of Governor Akeredolu. It is important to note that the Governor’s children are adults, married, and living in different states in Nigeria and abroad. Despite this, they find its paramount importance to come together to take care of their father, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

We must continue to pray for the Governor’s recovery and stand by the family in these difficult times. All the family requires at this period is our support and prayers for the full recovery of their family patriarch.

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has done a lot for the people of Ondo State and he deserves all our support for his recovery. His tremendous job in the areas of infrastructure development in the state is phenomenal. He has touched and still thriving in all sectors of the state, including education, health, agriculture, and others to mention but a few. His efforts in revamping the state economy by raising its internally generated revenue (IGR) without necessarily raising taxation are commendable.

These are good reasons why the people of the state must rise in unison to pray for the Governor’s recovery from his present illness to resume his work of leading the state in his uncommon leadership role of providing dividends of democracy for the people of Ondo State.

One cannot but urge the people of Ondo State to continue to pray for the Governor’s recovery and to stand by the First Lady in these difficult times of the recovery of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

It is worth mentioning that the Governor’s leadership role as Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum in Nigeria with the formation of a new security architecture in the region code-named Amotekun security outfit has received a lot of praise nationally and internationally for its quick responses in combating crimes and terrorism in the southwest region.

In conclusion, Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is a good man who deserves all the support and prayers for a full recovery from his illness. As a human rights activist, he has fought for people and should be treated with dignity in his recovery process.

We must continue to pray for him and his family during this difficult time. People associated with rumors of his death should be put to shame by God almighty while sparing his life to continue the work placed on him for humanity’s sake and as a human rights activist fighting for the underprivileged in society.

.Steve Otaloro is the Director of Media & Publicity of the All Progressives Congress APC, Ondo State chapter. He can be reached at steveoomania@gmail.com

