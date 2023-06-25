NASS ‘ll support the President to change policies inhibiting the progress and development of Nigeria- Akpabio

•Demonstrate That 10th Senate under your leadership would be different -Clergy

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has said that the National Assembly would partner with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to change policies inhibiting the progress and development of Nigeria.

He thanked the president, the National Working Committee(NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his colleagues in the Senate for standing by and supporting him when he contested for the office of the President of the 10th Senate.

Akpabio stated this while speaking at the Thanksgiving Service in his honour at the Regina Pacis Auditorium, St Anne Cathedral Ifuho, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “the current National Assembly will rally round and support the programmes of the current administration by eliminating all inhibiting policies affecting the progress and development of the country. We would be partners in progress for the sole benefit of Nigerians.”

Speaking further, the former Governor of the state, who arrived the Victor Attah International Airport to a rousing welcome by indigenes of the state across party lines and led by the state governor, Pastor Umoh Eno, assured the people of his District of quality representation as their Senator and President of the Senate.

“I thank you all for coming out to celebrate God’s goodness in my life and that of my family. I thank you for the support during the campaigns and election proper. To those who didn’t vote for me, I will represent you well. Continue to pray for me and my colleagues as we daily navigate and steer the ship of the National Assembly for the bettermentof all Nigerians.

“I am humbled by this show of love. Humility is all that matters in life. You will see the difference. What I want you to take back home is the fact that Nigerians have elected an uncommon Senate President. We will run an uncommon Senate for the benefit of the uncommon people. That is why I am here today to thank God for what he has done for me,”he stated.

Earlier in his homily, Most Rev Camillus Umoh, charged the 10th Senate to work for Nigerians and right the wrongs of the past to show that they are different through legislations.

According to him, ” we pray for collaboration and unity from your colleagues in both Senate and House of Representatives to make laws that would be just and for the good of Nigerians.

“Our prayer is that at the end of your tenure Nigerians would be able to say that a man from Annangland landed in Abuja and left with the imprint of Annangland and that you brought to bear the catholic character of justice and fairness.

” That from Ikot Ekpene Diocese, came a Senator and President of the Senate. Let it be said that the kind heartedness of this place would also influence your character. Unite this country with legislations that are not selective and discriminatory.

“As you continue to guide the activities of the NASS , make it that after your tenure, people would be saying when Akpabio was here, this wouldn’t have happened. Destroy things that would scarter this country. Go ahead and do things that you know how to do best; the uncommon transformation of Nigeria. This is the little Nazareth from where you rose. Let it be said that one good thing can come out of Nazareth,” he stressed.

In his brief remarks, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi President Tinubu for his support for the ambition of Senator as the President of the10th Senate. He said ” we are all grateful to President Tinubu whom God used to spot this uncommon transformer.

“A man of courage. During those dauting times he stood his grounds. We thank him. The president, his vice and our Senate President and his family need your prayers to succeed. ”

He also thanked the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District for producing a Senator like Akpabio for Nigerians as its Senate President, saying, “to those who thought they betrayed him. God is God. Our challenges lead to us giving God all the glory, as we are doing today. Akpabio is succeeding because of his spirit of forgiveness”.

The service was rounded off by the Senate President conducting the mass choir of the church while rendering the Halelujah Chorus to the admiration of all present, after reading the first Bible reading from the Book of Psalm 49 I-6.

For a better society