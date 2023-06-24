Cholera: Borno primary health agency takes measures to prevent outbreak

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Acting Executive Director, of Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SHDA), Dr Aliyu Shettima has said the agency has put in measures to prevent cholera outbreak across the state.

Shettima, who stated this in his office yesterday said “We have put in place necessary measures to ensure that we prevent cholera outbreak in the state, as we are working with other line ministries to ensure that.

“Last year, we had an outbreak of cholera in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Bama but just yesterday we deployed a team to the camp to access the camp and see how we can work with other line ministries like environment to parent outbreak “, said health sector, especially the primary health care has been accorded priority by Governor Baba Ghana Zulum in the area of recruitment of 1,000 health workers, rehabilitation and construction of health facilities, as well as provision of drugs and immunization.

He said the Borno state government through the health under one roof programme has made 121 health facilities across the wards, inline one health facility in each of 312 wards of the state.

Dr. Shettima further said “The state government has won the National Leadership Award of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and Nigerians Governors Forum (NGF) where it attracted some funds to the state.

He said the government has also assessed the scaling up of additional 131 health facilities for construction and upgrading, stressing that the National Primarily Health Development Agency supports the existing 121 health facilities with 76 midwives and three doctors.

