L-r… Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Ernest Ebi, his wife Mrs Elizabeth; Group Managing Director (GMD) of FBN Holdings Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo; Executive Director of Polaris Bank Ltd. Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu, her husband Prince Ike Iloghalu.

L-r… Chief (Mrs.) Agnes Ugochukwu; Bastor Yejide Omotayo; Chairman /CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Hon . Princess Nikky Ugochukwu; Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.

L-r…Mr. Abiodun Jelili Owonikoko(SAN), Oyinlayo Owonikoko and former Social Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Khadijat Okunnu-Lamidi.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu his wife Mrs Ngozi; Non–Executive director Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Chidi Agbapu.

L-r… Mr. Kenny Nwankwo; Chairman /CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Adaeze Nwankwo; Ozioma Nwankwo and Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.

L-r … Alahaji Ibrahim Mahmoud; Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika and Mr Musa Shamsuddeen.

L-r… Nkem Anerobi; CEO/MD Trendfield Resources Limited, Sir Oscar Okeke and Chairman /CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited; Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika.

L-r… Nkem Anerobi; Henrietta Isokpan · and Patricia Amuzie .

Chairman Brittania-U Nigeria Limited; Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika. (right) presenting gifts to the children at the family fun.

L-r… Host: Chairman /CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited; Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Oscar N. Onyema OON and Bode Odunlami.

Children Entertaining themselves, during the End of year family get-together party organised by the Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, held in Lagos on 26/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

