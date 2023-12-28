Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

80th birthday celebration of Alhaja Adeleyem, Mother of Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-R ...Wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, celebrant, Alhaja Nimota Shittu Ajileye,  wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs,  and former Lagos Deputy Governor, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Foremost Industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya CON;  daughter of the celebrant/Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON and Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat at the 80th birthday celebration of Alhaja Adeleye held at Oluwanishola Estate, Ajah, Lagos on Saturday. 23/12/2023.
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R…Wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; celebrant, Alhaja Nimota Shittu Ajileye, daughter of the celebrant/Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON; Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs,  and former Lagos Deputy Governor, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

L-r …Foremost Industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya CON; Former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ambassador George Oguntade and  Doyen of industry,  Prince Samuel Adedoyin.

L-r…  Foremost Industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya CON; daughter of the celebrant/Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and  Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya, and his wife Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya, pose with the celebrant, Alhaja Nimota Shittu Ajileye,  (middle).

R-L …  Foremost Industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya CON; daughter of the celebrant/Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON, Doyen of industry,  Prince Samuel Adedoyin.  During the 80th birthday celebration of Alhaja Adeleye held at Oluwanishola Estate, Ajah, Lagos on Saturday… 23/12/2023.Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10568 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigerian lawyer, Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 27, 2023

Service of Song for late Mrs. Patience Sunday Eshiet age…

Olanrewaju Abdullateef Awe, Nikkah marriage ceremony with…

1 of 402