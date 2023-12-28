80th birthday celebration of Alhaja Adeleyem, Mother of Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya held in Lagos

L-R…Wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; celebrant, Alhaja Nimota Shittu Ajileye, daughter of the celebrant/Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON; Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, and former Lagos Deputy Governor, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

L-r …Foremost Industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya CON; Former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ambassador George Oguntade and Doyen of industry, Prince Samuel Adedoyin.

L-r… Foremost Industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya CON; daughter of the celebrant/Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya, and his wife Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya, pose with the celebrant, Alhaja Nimota Shittu Ajileye, (middle).

R-L … Foremost Industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya CON; daughter of the celebrant/Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON, Doyen of industry, Prince Samuel Adedoyin. During the 80th birthday celebration of Alhaja Adeleye held at Oluwanishola Estate, Ajah, Lagos on Saturday… 23/12/2023.Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng