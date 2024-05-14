Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Women’s Ministries Assemblies of God Church Rosawo Aguda, Women’s Day celebration held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Secretary (WM)  Women’s Ministries Assemblies of God Church Rosawo Aguda, Deaconess Grace Okorie; Treasury, Deaconess Justina Aiya ; Senior Pastor ,Rev Lawrence Nnanna ,his wife Coordinator of (WM) of the Church Mrs Florence Nnanna ;  President Deaconess Emily Job Liberty ; Financial Secretary, Deacons Promise Jimmy .during WM day on’ We are Children of Light ‘ General Council Program   Assemblies of God Nigeria  held at( AGC) Rosanwo Aguda Surulere.12/5/2024 ... PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Standing first roll Secretary (WM) Women’s Ministries Assemblies of God Church Rosawo Aguda, Deaconess Grace Okorie; Treasury, Deaconess Justina Aiya ; Coordinator of (WM) of the Church Mrs Florence Nnanna ;  President Deacons Emily Job Liberty ; Financial Secretary, Deacons Promise Jimmy ,and others during WM day on’ We are Children of Light ‘ General Council Program   Assemblies of God Nigeria  held at( AGC) Rosanwo Aguda Surulere. 12/5/2024…  PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11135 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 14, 2024

NSE President Honoured with Africa Energy Lifetime…

Independence celebrates Awards of Excellence 2023 held in…

Association of Professional women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos…

1 of 460