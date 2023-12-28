Vice President Shettima commissions redesigned Kano Governor’s Office complex

Naziru Idris Ya’u Kano

Vice President Kashim Shettima commissioned the multi-million-naira redesigned Kano Governor’s Office complex at the Government House in Kano on Wednesday.

The edifice included a redesigned council chamber, an executive conference hall, and a VIP lounge with state of art office facilities.

The complex was constructed by the first Military Administrator of the state, the late Commissioner of Police Audu Bako, in 1967.

The Vice President was assisted by Gov Abba Yusuf; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau I. Jibril, Sen. Kawu Sumaila, and Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo.

Shettima commended the political commitment demonstrated by Yusuf to ensure the timely execution of the project.

He noted that the remodelling of the governor’s office with state-of-the-art equipment would provide a conducive working atmosphere for the governor and his staffers to operate optimally and be abletoprovide good governance in the most efficient manner.

“I congratulate Gov. Yusuf and members of the executive council for a job well done,” the Vice President declared

The Vice President, Speaker and Deputy Senate President were in Kano to condole with the Governor, the good people of Kano and the family of late Right Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba who died in the early hours of today.