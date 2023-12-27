COAS celebrates Christmas with soldiers in Rivers State

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja celebrated the 2023 Christmas with soldiers in Rivers State at the 6 Division Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt Barracks.

The COAS at a Christmas luncheon with frontline troops on Monday said the Nigerian Army has designed proactive measures to encourage troops in the field and to improve the security situation across the country.

He commended men and officers of the Nigerian Army for their courage and resilience in the face of adversity and their undying faith in the country.

The COAS who was represented by the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army, Major General Kevin Aligbe, said the leadership of the Nigerian Army places premium priority on the welfare of the soldiers and has initiated several welfare projects that will directly impact on their lives.

He said, “It is a fact that over 50,000 of our colleagues will miss wishing their families and loved ones a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person this season, not because they do not want to, but because they will be on duty in difficult to access towns, villages and hamlets across the country and beyond.

“I congratulate you all for making it this far into the year and for weathering every storm that came our way. As we celebrate the season, I express my genuine respect and heartfelt gratitude to for your unwavering dedication and sacrifices in ensuring the safety and security of our dear nation.

“Judging by the programmes and policies of the Federal Government, the year ahead holds numerous prospects for Nigeria and the military.

“The incoming year, the Nigerian Army expects to take delivery of its helicopters and other combat enablers that will see better security developed across the entire country.

“The security challenges in the country, so much have been done and we are winning on all fronts but they are still a lot more to be done.”

The Army Chief said the military will work in synergy with other sister services towards creating a peaceful, safe and secured environment for economic activities to drive.

He however charged troops of the Nigerian Army to remain focused on the challenges and tasks ahead.

He said, “With the support of the executive and other arms of government, Army headquarters will be able to boost the physical, moral and conceptual components of our fighting powers towards becoming a more efficient force.

“We are going to focus on training to meet those challenges to ensure that Nigeria returns to the good old days where they can travel freely across the country and sleep with their two eyes closed.”

“We shall endeavor to help build capacity in statutory security agencies to take charge of our internal security effectively. At the same time, we hope to recalibrate our efforts towards our primary constitutional duty of ensuring our territorial integrity.”

Earlier in his address, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, said the event was designed by the Army and the COAS to appreciate the soldiers for their uncommon sacrifices to the military and the nation, as well as their sacrificial contributions and commitments in operations that have a direct bearing in shaping the economic mainstay of the nation.

Abdussalam noted that the operational activities of the Army had led to a surge in oil production quota for a relatively consistent period.

The GOC promised that the 6 Division Nigeria Army, will support the federal government to achieve its oil output target for 2024 and even surpass it for the benefit of of the nation.

“As the year 2023 winds down, it is on record that our operational activities have yielded the desired effects as evident in the surge in oil production quarter for a relatively consistent period of time.

He urged the soldiers not to rest on their oars by sustaining the tempo in the year, 2024. Reassuring that the 6 Division Nigerian Army will continue to conduct its operations in line with global best practices and adherence to the code of conduct, rule of engagement as well as adherence to fundamental human rights.

He once again regretted the recent loss of four soldiers and two civilians and the abduction of two oil workers in the Abua/Odual local government area of Rivers State and warned that those responsible for the act would be made to pay a higher price for their actions.

“Our troops have been involved in various kinetic and non-kinetic activities that have considerably shaped the operating environment, with their attendant operational hazards. Key among these hazards is the loss of precious lives of our dear colleagues, occasional Ioss and damage of equipment.

“You are all aware that most recently we lost four of our gallant soldiers to the criminal activities of militants, unwarranted and unprovoked attacks.”

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, represented by his deputy, Prof Mrs. Ngozi Ordu, commended the Nigerian Army for their immeasurable sacrifices in safeguarding the country and Nigerians.

Governor Fubara promised that his administration would continue to support and work in synergy with the security agencies to improve security in the state.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng