Nigeria makes history in Int’l Sports as four Nigerians win elections into Int’l Table Tennis Federation

**Ministry Congratulates NTTF.

By Peter
JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has congratulated the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation(NTTF) on the successful election of four Nigerians into various bodies of the International Table Tennis Federation(ITTF).

The four Nigerians nominated and elected into  the Executive Council and the various Commissions of the International Table Tennis Fédération (ITTF) are :

1. Barr Wahid Enitan Oshodi – Executive Vice President(Deputy President)of the ITTF.

2. CP Anderson Bankole – Para-Table Tennis Commission Member

3. Engr. Ishaku Tikon – Veterans Commission Member and

4. Chief Banji Oladapo – Board of Directors Member.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare described the feat as remarkable and a huge blessing to Nigeria. He said, “with the pedigree of the persons in the African Table Tennis Federation(ATTF) and now the ITTF, the sports(Table Tennis) is set for an unprecedented upward swing.”

The Permanent Secretary Alhaji Ismail Abubakar said the victory of the quartet at the ITTF congress in Houston, Texas is in line with the Ministry’s objective of getting as many qualified Nigerians as possible into leadership positions in their different International Sports Federations.

Experts are saying that the achievement in Houston, Texas at the ITTF congress is unprecedented in the history of sports.

Director of Press in the Ministry of Youths and Sports Mr Mohammed Manga in a statement issued to newsmen noted that Nigeria has become the first country in recent history, to produce four persons in the board of any International Federation.

 

 

