Nigeria, Germany pledge stronger bilateral ties

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The federal government and the German government have resolved to work together for the economic development of both countries. That was the outcome of a bilateral economic cooperation and partnership meeting between Nigeria’s Minister of Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Ms. Svenja Schulze.

The meeting, which was held in Abuja, focused on discussions regarding German cooperation with Nigeria and the exploration of priority areas for future bilateral collaboration.

Sen. Bagudu stated that the engagement is part of the ongoing Development Cooperation Partnership between Nigeria and Germany, which has a rich history dating back to 1974 when the Technical Cooperation Agreement was initially signed.

The German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation is responsible for coordinating Germany’s development cooperation and currently oversees the collaboration with Nigeria.

Bagudu noted some areas of collaboration, which he said are key for Nigeria. According to him, “Some key areas we are looking for support from the German government are in the areas of Sustainable Economic Development, Training and Employment, Transformation of Agri-Food Systems, Climate and Energy, Health, Social Protection, Population Policy, as well as Peace Building and Conflict Prevention.” He further stated that both nations will review and exchange views on future bilateral cooperation during their yearly consultation.

In her earlier remarks Schulze, said that her government was committed to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth, which is why it allocates funds annually through the Development Cooperation Partnership. Schulze assured Bagudu of her government’s full support and commitment to the development of Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Nebeolisa Anako, applauded the German government for their continuous support and contribution to the economic growth of the nation. He assured the team from Germany that Nigeria is a good place for them to invest.

The Director of International Cooperation in the Ministry, Dr. Samson Ebimaro, emphasised more on the catalytic role of the private sector in Nigeria’s economic turn around.