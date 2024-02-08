Soludo Hails Super Eagles Fighting Spirit, Urges Them To Bring Home The Afcon Cup!

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, was among the millions of Nigerians who stayed glued to their television sets to watch the pulsating semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday

The tension-soaked match which went into extra time after both teams played out a one all draw saw the Super Eagles overcoming their eternal arch-rival through a penalty shoot-out of 4 -2

Governor Soludo who was excited over the outcome of the match, described it as dramatic and scintillating.

The Governor commended the fighting spirit and tactical discipline of Super Eagles adding that the team has once again exhibited the resilience and never-die spirit of Nigerians

The Governor congratulated the team and urged them to go all out in the final to win the coveted trophy for the nation!

It will be recalled that Governor Soludo has consistently supported the Nigerian national team right from the onset of the AFCON tournament till this very semi-final encounter with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa which ended in favour of the Super Eagles!