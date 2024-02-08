Four-year-old Boy Dies in Fire Outbreak in Kano

A fire outbreak has claimed the life of 4-year-old Abubakar Sani, popularly known as Musaddiq of Yakasai Layin Inuwa Mai in Durumin Zungura area of Kano Municipal.

The Public Relations Officer of fire service, Saminu Yusif Abudullahi, who confirmed the incident said the victim was trapped inside a room but was later rescued unconscious and rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Special Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

He said, “The boy was found in a building of one floor of about 40 x 30 feet used as a dwelling house. One room from the upper floor well alight while one parlour slightly alight.

“The victim was handed over to his father, Sani Usaini, at the hospital for burial according to Islamic rites.”

He confirmed that the cause of the fire outbreak was as a result of the victim playing with matches inside a room, adding that the fire started from the upper floor.