Nigeria Decides: Prophet El-Buba Backs Peter Obi Claims Of Winning Presidential Polls

Global Chairman Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria(CBBN) Prophet Isa El-Buba has accused INEC of committing electoral fraud against the Presidential candidate of the Labour party Peter Obi in last Saturday’s Presidential Polls conducted in Nigeria.

Prophet Isa El-Buba in an interview with newsmen in Jos at the weekend said Peter Obi was right to have claimed that he won the Presidential polls but denied the much-expected victory because of the manipulation of the election by INEC who ditched the electoral act 2022 as amended.

Last Saturday’s Presidential election did not comply with the 2022 Electoral Act as amended in the constitution of the Federal Republic of El-Buba lamented.

El-Buba said his group is fully behind the position of Obi on the outcome of the Presidential polls which Obi vowed to take to court for justice.

El-Buba noted that before the Saturday Polls was held, INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu publicly assured the Nigerian public and the International community that INEC had made adequate preparations for a free and fair general election across the country but regretted the outcome of the polls was fraught with irregularities.

El-Buba regretted that the outcome of last Saturday’s Presidential Polls exercise left millions of Nigerians disappointed and disillusioned because of the unprofessional conduct of state and non-state actors that participated in the process.

He added that the Electoral Act was amended in 2022 for the electronic transmission of results after they are declared at the polling units and that Nigerians participated in this process with the belief that the use of technology and adherence to the agreed electronic transmission of results to INEC servers at polling units would ensure free, fair, and transparent election, but regretted that the opposite happened.

He alleged that INEC servers were shut down as Presidential elections results were about to be loaded into the electoral server and as such the results could not be uploaded onto the INEC server.

“The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) did not work as planned.”

According to him, the failure has undoubtedly given room for manipulating the presidential results being announced by the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu at the Collation Centre in Abuja.

“These manipulations were carried out under the watchful eyes and connivance of security Agents at several polling units and INEC offices”.

“The decision of INEC to go ahead to announce these doctored results based on manufactured voting has defeated the efforts made by Nigerians to see that the Electoral Act was amended to allow for electronic transmission of results.

He demanded for a fresh conduct of Presidential Polls in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act as amended.

He added that it is disheartening that more than 24 hours after the election was held across the country, INEC is still battling to upload the authentic results of the Presidential poll on its server, stressing that. the excuse that the server is down is not tenable.

