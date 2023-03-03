Champion Newspapers Limited
Assembly Election: Soludo appeals to Anambra residents for vote, says a win for APGA will pave way for sustenance tempo, developmental strides across 21 LGAs

2023 Elections
By Victor Kalu
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma has appealed to residents of the state to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming March 11th, 2023 State House of Assembly elections.

The governor who made the appeal through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime on Friday said that the victory of APGA candidates at the polls would pave way for the sustenance of the tempo of development by his government across the twenty-one local government areas of the State.

Addressing Journalists in Awka ahead of next Saturday’s House of Assembly election to be held across the nation, Soludo said, “The best way for the people to support my administration’s development strides is for them to massively vote the candidates of APGA in the election.

“The massive support for APGA’s candidates will enable me work and attract more dividends of democracy to the State.

“If we have APGA in control of the state Assembly, we will continue to do our jobs unhindered. But, if the opposition is allowed to have their way, it means that development will be stalled.

“If the people would listen to my appeal and vote for the party’s candidates, before the end of my first term in office, Anambra State will emerge the most secure, business-friendly, livable, and prosperous State in Nigeria.”

He further called on Journalists to always report issues that will sustain the already existing peace in the State.

Recall that Anambra apart from other states will only be holding the House of Assembly election come next Saturday.

 

