Julius Berger: We’ll deliver all our contractual obligations in due time –Md, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter

Managing Director of Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter has again assured the government and people of Rivers state of prompt delivery of top-quality projects within the agreed schedule.

He spoke at the flag-off of various road projects recently awarded to the company in Rivers State even as Gov Wike enjoined the company to meet the projects’ deadlines assuring that an effective payment schedule has been put in place even beyond his tenure in office come May 29 this year.

At the flag-off ceremony of the Ahoada-Omoku road extension anddualisation, Engr Dr.Richter reminded all that“ we have the privilege of dualising 25kms of road in just 18 months.” He however offered his thanks to the Rivers State Governor, saying, “I would like to personally thank His Excellency for his great confidence in our company.”

In order to meet the deadline for the Ahoada-Omokuroad dualisation extension project, Engr. Dr. Richter sought the cooperation of all stakeholders. “In order to be able to meet the construction deadline, which is actually short, we need the cooperation of all stakeholders involved. The good and cooperative collaboration with the Rivers State administration so far makes me very confident that we will also successfully realise this project as a well-coordinated team,” Julius Berger Managing Director said. He further pleaded for understanding from “communities along the road alignment,” stating that they will all benefit from the project at the end of the day.

Earlier at the event, Rivers State governor said he believes that Rivers peopledeservethebest, whichiswhyhisadministrationhas not looked back on committing resources, to whileengagingthebestconstruction firm, Julius Berger,todeliverthosecriticalroadandotherinfrastructuralprojects.

GovernorWikerecalledthatwhenphaseoneoftheAhoada -Omoku Road was inaugurated, he promised to returnandflag off the thephasetwooftheroad, addingthatithasnowbeen award to Julius Berger Nigeria Plcto handle. According to the Rivers State Governor, it is now a promisefulfilledtothe Rivers people.

He said when the road project is completed, it will not only ease movement of farm produce from the rural area to the city, but also reduce travel time and encourage people to stay in their communities and go to work in Port Harcourt. The Ahoada-Omoku Road Project is expected to have a significant impact on the communities in the area, as it will provide better access to schools, hospitals, and other public facilities. It will also make it easier for farmers to transport their goods to the markets and for businesses to move their products across the state.

Wike also flagged off the reconstruction and dualization of Emohua Road to Abalama/Tema Junction by Julius Berger. Speaking at Ogbakiri junction in Emohua Local government Area, the venue of the flag-off, Governor Wike thanked Julius Berger for the company’s efforts at giving the state “beautiful infrastructures that will stand the test of time.”He said the road project is dear to his heart and would want it completed as soon as possible.

During the event at Ogbakiri junction, a confident Engr. Dr. Lars Richter said that “given the competence, experience and delivery records of the Julius Berger projects team in the state, there should be no cause for worries as the company has always delivered on its contracts with the State Government with excellent results.” He promised that the Emohua Abalama-Tema Junction Road will also be completed and delivered on time.

Another road project completed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the Azikiwe/Iloabuchi Road, was also commissioned by Governor Wike. The Governor did not mince words in congratulating Julius Berger for clinching the road construction contract, adding, “you well deserve it from your previous high premium deliveries.”

Giving his speech during the commissioning ceremony of the Azikiwe/Iloabuchi Road in the state, Julius Berger Managing Director said, “this Project for which we are gathered here today was awarded to us only on the 19th of July last year with a completion period of 6 months, which was achieved. This completed road construction project is another addition to 10 flyovers and other road works, which our company also constructed and commissioned here in Rivers State. The remaining two flyovers are at their various stages of completion.”Engr. Dr. Lars Richter added, “…we have achieved this through the co-operation of our client, the Rivers State Ministry of Works and the various affected Communities whose enormous sacrifice had paid off today.”

At the different project flag-off and project commissioning ceremonies, Engr Richter said that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc will ever remain grateful to the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike“ for giving our company the opportunity to be part of his transformation agenda which substantially transformed the entire State.”

The various flag-off ceremonies were attended by top government officials, including the Deputy Governor, Dr.Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, and the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani, members of Rivers State Executive Council and traditional rulers, community leaders, and members of the public in the host communities.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline