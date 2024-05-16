Nigeria Customs Service confirms appointment of 5DCGs, 8ACGs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said its Board has confirmed the appointment of five Deputy Comptrollers General (DCGs), and eight Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs).

The Spokesperson of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Maiwada said the confirmation was announced during the NCS 59th regular meeting chaired by Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy.

He said that the new appointments were made to fill the vacancies created by some senior officers who recently retired from the service.

“The principles of federal character, seniority and merit guided the appointments approved by the Board.

“These appointments are a testament to the officers’ exemplary services and dedication to the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The NCSB remains committed to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance.”

The Comptroller General(C-G) of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the newly confirmed officers on their new positions.

He charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the service attained greater heights in its mandate of revenue generation, combating smuggling and trade facilitation among other responsibilities.

The C-G also thanked the retired members of the management for their meritorious services and wished them well in their future endeavors.

The confirmed DCGs are: OO Peters, DCG Commander Training and Doctrine Command (rtd); BM Jibo, DCG Enforcement Inspection and Investigation, and BU Nwanfor, DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives.

Others are: SA Bomai, DCG Commander Training and Doctrine Command; CK Niagwan, DCG Tariff and Trade.

The confirmed ACGs are: B Imam, ACG Board; AAS Oloyede, ACG Trade and Tariff; SK Dangaladima, ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone B and A Abdulazeez, ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone D.

Others are: SA Yusuf, ACG Human Resource Development; NP Umoh, ACG Training and Doctrine Command; CO Obih, ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone C, and S Chiroma, ACG Strategic Research and Policy.