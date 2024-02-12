Niger Republic restricts local and foreign flights from Nigeria

Republic of Niger has announced restrictions on flights from Nigeria, from using its airspace both national and international.

The restrictions, which was announced via a memo said that the “it does not affect commercial flights that fly over Nigerian airspace without landing there.”

The memo, however, noted that the Niger Republic airspace still remains closed for all military, operational and other special flights.

The memo read: “The airspace of Republic of Niger is opened to all national and international commercial flights from ground to unlimited except for Nigerian flights to or from Nigeria.

“These restrictions don’t affect commercial flights that fly over nigerian airspace without landing there.

“However, it is recalled that ADS-B and/or RADAR transponders must remain on for any flight taking place in the Niger republic airspace.

“On the other hand, the Niger Republic airspace still remains closed for all military, operational and other special flights.

These military or special flights are only permitted subject to prior authorization from the competent authorities.

“This circular which only concerns Niger and Nigeria, does not repeal no NOTAM in force.