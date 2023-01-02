New year service at the Methodist Church Nigeria in Lagos

L-r … Presbyter, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rev. Jonathan Osin: Secretary of Conference, Rev. Babatunde Taiwo; Prelate, Eminence, Dr. Oliver Abah; his wife Deacons Maria Abah; Bishop of the Trinity Tinubu, Rt. Rev. Oladapo Babalola, during the New year service at the Church in Lagos on 1 / 1/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

