Just In : Gunmen bomb Ohakim’s convoy, kill four policemen

Former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, on Monday evening escaped death by the whiskers when gunmen attacked his convoy in Mbano.

Ohakin, a one-term governor of Imo State, hails from Mbano.

He was elected governor in 2007 but lost in his second term bid in 2011 to Senator Rochas Okorocha.

But his police escorts were not that lucky as four of them were killed in the attack.

Ohakim’s convoy was attacked at Oriagu in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The former governor who escaped by the whiskers had his backup vehicle bombed, leading to the death of the four policemen in his convoy.

It was gathered that Ohakim was with two of his children and was returning from a visit when the gunmen struck.

A source who witnessed the attack said that it took the dexterity of his driver at the wheels for him to escape.

“The fact that Ohakim is still alive today is a miracle. It is by the sheer grace of God and the presence of mind of his driver.

“Otherwise, he would have been a dead man by now.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said apparently Ohakim was the main target of the attack but his driver was smart enough to beat them because they were driving to block him.

In frustration and disappointed that their main target had escaped, “They blocked his backup vehicle and burnt it. The four policemen with him burnt.”

It was also gathered that a reinforcement came from Owerri, the state capital and escorted him to his house.

Attempt to reach Ohakim on phone was not successful as at the time of writing this story as his line was almost permanently engaged.

