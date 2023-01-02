Champion Newspapers Limited
New year service at the cathedral church of Christ marina Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-R: Provost, Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos. Very Revd. Bola Ojefeitimi; Legal Secretary, Cathedral Church, Barr. Tolulope Orhiwerei; Supervising Bishop for Lagos Diocese of Cathedral Church of Christ, Rt. Revd. James Olusola Odedeji; Registrar, Lagos Diocese, Barr. Segun Ajayi; Assistant  Diocesan Registrar, Mr. Gbenga Bello and People Warden, Prince Dapo 0peaye, during 2023 New Year Service at the Cathedral Church of Christ Anglican Marina Lagos…yesterday.

 

