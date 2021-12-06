NEMA advises residents to install smoke detector, fire extinguishers in their homes,offices,shops

.

. as fire razes apartment in Ibadan.

By Patience Ogbo

The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA has urged residents in Ibadan to install smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in their homes, offices and shops as a way of checking the spread of fire in the state.

NEMA South West Coordinator, Mr. Saheed Akiode stated this on Sunday when the Agency visited a scene of fire at the Alafia Estate Orogun,in Ibadan Oyo State.

According to residents, the fire which engulfed the upper rooms of the one storey apartment was said to have been caused by a high voltage surge from one of the locked rooms upstairs.

The owner of the building , a septuagenarian and his family were having breakfast when the incident occurred it was learnt.

Following the fire incident which started in the morning , a resident placed a distress call to the NEMA office and subsequently, the Agency’s Coordinator in South West, Mr. Akiode activated the federal and state fire services and they all raced to the burning house to put off the fire while the police were on ground to control the crowd and stop miscreants from taking undue advantage of the situation.

The combined efforts of all the agencies stopped the fire from spreading from the upstairs to other rooms downstairs and to nearby apartments