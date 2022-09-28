NDE trains 30 beneficiaries of Enviropreneurship Development on Basis Business in Enugu

By Cosmas Chukwu Enugu

The Small Scale Enterprises, SSE, Department of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE has embarked on a 4-day training of 30 Enugu youths and women, who were beneficiaries of Enviropreneurship Development Scheme, EDS training of the Directorate on Basic Business Training, BBT, to equip them to do well in their chosen business venture.

The participants of the EDS were early trained on how to convert waste to wealth such as Palm Kernel Processing, Plastic Recycling and Bottle Assembling.

Speaking at the orientation/flag off of the training on Tuesday in Enugu, the Director General of NDE, MallamAbubakarNuhu Fikpo, represented by the Enugu State Coordinator, Mrs. IfeomaEzepue, said that the Basic Business Training was in line with the NDE mandate to fight mass unemployment with emphasis on self-reliance.

Fikpo said that in pursuit with the NDE mandate, the Directorate decided to “organize this training to empower 30 beneficiaries in Enugu State the through the Basic Business Training, BBT of the Small Scale Enterprise Department.

“This training scheme,” according to him,” ís aimed at equipping the participants with the necessary knowledge needed to survive in the current harsh economic realities that Nigeria is currently facing and become employers of labour.”

According to the DG, the beneficiaries of the BBT will also enjoy the privilege of not only being their own bosses but also employers of labour. He therefore urged the participants to take their training serious in order to maximize the benefit of the training in future.

He said that they were fortunate to have been chosen among many other unemployed for the training and for this reason should see the training as an opportunty for them to lift themselves in the society.