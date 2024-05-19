NCC halts issuance of new licenses temporarily

Blessing Akorowosi

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has declared a temporal suspension in the issuance of new licenses in some categories.

The suspended categories include the categories included interconnect exchange license, mobile virtual network operator license and value added service aggregator license.

This was contained in a statement by Reuben Mouka, director of Public Affairs, NCC, in Abuja on Friday.

Mouka said the commission acted in line with its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003.

The suspension has commenced on May 17, 2024 as new applications will not be accepted.

“This temporary suspension is necessary to enable the commission to conduct a thorough review of several key areas within these categories, including the current level of competition, market saturation and current market dynamics.

“The public is invited to note that during the suspension period commencing on May 17, new application for the aforementioned licenses will not be accepted.

“This is without prejudice to pending applications before the commission will be considered on their merits.

“Any enquiry or clarification in respect of this suspension notice should be forwarded to: licensing@ncc.gov.ng,” the statement read.