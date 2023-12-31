National Theatre Fire outbreak: 4 cows, 3 goats burnt at NCAC office Lagos

No few than four cows, three goats kept at the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), National Theatre Complex , Iganmu , Lagos, were killed in a fire outbreak on Saturday night.

The Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mr Amodu Shakiru, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Shakiru said that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion, which almost spread to the Artistes Village in Iganmu.

“Property destroyed includes, four cows and three goats, suspected dead as resulted of the fire. Firemen moved in to stop the inferno and our men with others put the fire off completely.

Gas cylinder that caused the explosion

“The said property belongs to the National Council of Arts and Culture, located opposite Artistes Village. There is no human casualty involved,” he said.