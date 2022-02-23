National Convention: We’re committed to delivering transparent, honest national executive — APC Govs

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has promised to deliver a transparently honest national executive of the party in the forthcoming National Convention.

Speaking after several hours meeting at Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, the governors dismissed the insinuation that they are scuttling the conduct of the convention for their selfish reasons.

The Governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ebonyi, Engr Dave Umahi, Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, Kebbi, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Gombe, Yahaya Inuwa and Anambra State deputy governor, Nkem Okeke were the early birds.

Others in attendance include Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, Kaduna, Nasil El-rufai, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Niger, Abubakar Bello, Plateau, Simon Lalong, Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Kano, Umar Ganduje, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, and Yobe State Governor who doubles as the chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni among many others.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the meeting, Forum Chairman, Atiku-Bagudu, said that they are keeping their discuss close to their chest until after the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Reacting specifically to the speculations that the governors are scuttling the convention, he said: “I think, first we appreciate that Nigerians are interested in what the APC is doing because Nigerians give us their mandate by electing us into offices and holding to us high esteem and we are very conscious of that.

“All the APC Governors have met and as always have appreciated the need to work together with the other stakeholders, we have always been humbled that we are not the only stakeholders of the party – to work with other stakeholders and to ensure that we deliver transparently, honestly, national executive that will earn the confidence of all party members,” the Forum assured.

On the outcome of the meeting, he said: “The PGF met to discuss developments in the states. We have discussed and reviewed elections that took place in FCT, the Osun primaries, the Court judgement that resolved the Kano congress issue and then preparation for the National Convention where we took briefings.

“We had briefings from the Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State. And we discussed the meeting we are going to have with Mr President to further discuss on the party Convention,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said the continuing inability by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to conduct a routine National Convention explains why all sectors of the national life have been in shambolic state.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba the party said APC’s postponement of its National Convention yet again validates PDP’s stance that the ruling party is not a political party but a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of strange bed fellows, “political buccaneers” and ferocious power mongers on a mission to wreck our nation.

The PDP states that the APC which cannot conduct its own internal affairs could not be expected to successfully manage the affairs of a nation like Nigeria.

According to him, “APC is a perfect example of failure both as a party and government unable to conduct a simple National Convention in two years. It has become a Russian Roulette with unending request for extension of time to undertake a routine statutory political activity.

“Our Party is not surprised that the APC, a party of backstabbers, again postponed its National Convention already scheduled for February 26, 2022. It is rather saddening how a set of confused, greedy, deceitful, hard-heartened and self-centered individuals who cannot run a creditable organization foisted themselves in power and plunged our nation into the economic, security and social mess that we face today.

“As a vacuous political contraption without a soul, peopled by “political warlords” without conscience and operating without rules, the APC is a bunch of inchoate sailors clobbered together for remote personal gain; operating without a Board of Trustees (BoT) and a National Working Committee (NWC); exists in violation of rules while constituting itself to a threat to our national unity and corporate existence as a nation.

“APC’s postponement of its National Conventions had always been a fallout of the horrible infighting, backbiting and gang war by “political bandits” who are desperate for power and access to our national treasury. That explains why their congresses and other activities are always marred by violence, bloodletting and killings.

“Moreover, the APC is not capable of holding a National Convention having become defunct since December 8, 2020 when it dissolved all its states, zonal and national party structures and set up an illegal contrivance called the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“Of course, the activities of the Mai Mala Buni Committee remain invalid and unconstitutional by virtue of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which bars a sitting governor from holding “any other executive office” in any capacity whatsoever while serving as a state governor.

“The failure of the APC to hold a National Convention is therefore a clear warning to those aspiring for various positions in the 2023 election on its platform to note that with the APC, they are on a journey to nowhere. The only way the APC can legitimately participate in the 2023 general is to re-apply to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for fresh registration as a political party.

“In any case, Nigerians are hopeful for a better future because the PDP is back and repositioned to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the stranglehold of the APC in 2023.

“Nigerians are yearning for the return of good governance with the PDP so that they can again be secure, enjoy economic prosperity, infrastructural development, employment, food security and national cohesion which they experienced in the 16 years of the PDP in power.”

