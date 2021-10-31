Champion Newspapers Limited
National Business Extra 4th Anniversary Lecture /Awards held in Lagos

From left: CEO, Centre for Financial Journalist, Mr. Ray Echbiri; Publisher/Executive Editor, Money Report, Mr. Nik Ogbulie; Bose Aideloje; Chairman of the Occasion, Head External and Media Relations, United Bank of Africa, Mr. RamonOlanrewaju Nasir; Chief Host, Publisher National Business Extra (NBE), Mr. Odion Ellis Aideloje; Guest Speaker, Founder BAA Consult, Dr. Abiodun Adedipe and Executive Editor, NBE, Mr. Kenneth Madueke, Cutting the 4th Anniversary Cake of NBE, during the Lecture and Awards on Crytocurrency Vs E-Naira: Issue, Prospects and Challenges in Nigeria Economy in Lagos .
From left: Presenting the Award the Publisher National Business Extra (NBE), Mrs. Bose Aideloje receiving the Award OF innovative Bank of the Year 2020 on behave of UBA Chairman of the Occasion, Head External and Media Relations, United Bank of Africa, Mr. Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir .

From left: Chief Host, Publisher National Business Extra, Mr. Odion Ellis Aideloje and his wife Bose Aideloje and Chairman of the Occasion, Head External and Media Relations, United Bank of Africa, Mr. RamonOlanrewaju Nasir and  General Manager and Community Relations, Dangote Industries Ltd., Mr. Francis Awowole-Browne.

From left: Mrs. Adeyinka Oyekunle; Guest Speaker, Founder BAA Consutt, Dr. Abiodun Adedipe; Chief Host, Publisher National Business Extra, Mr. Odion Ellis Aideloje and his wife Bose Aideloje and Chairman of the Occasion, Head External and Media Relations, United Bank of Africa, Mr. RamonOlanrewaju Nasir.

 

 

