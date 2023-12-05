NARTO rejects visit from break away Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD)

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Echoes of the controversial October 2023 elections of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), reverberated in Lagos, on Monday, when the National Union of Road Transport Owners(NARTO), flatly rejected a request by NUPENG’s factional group for a courtesy visit to it’s (NARTO) head office in Lagos.

The group led by Lucky Osesua, had earlier, written to NARTO’s Executive Secretary, Comrade Aloga I.Ogbogo, indicating its intention to pay a solidarity visit to the latter.

In his reply to Comrade Humble Obinna Promise, who forwarded the letter on behalf of the breakaway group,Comrade Ogbogo stated that NARTO does not recognize any PTD leadership other than the one elected in Ibadan on the 31st of October, 2023,under the chairmanship of Comrade Augustine Egbon,where NARTO was represented by the National President, Deputy National President and the Executive Secretary.

“In light of the above,we regret to inform you that your request is not granted”, Ogbogo stated.

Recall that NUPENG National President,Comrade Williams Akporeha has consistently denied the existence of any faction in the Union.

Williams said: ” Our members are fully committed and united in our collective struggles as we believe that workers united, can never be defeated “.