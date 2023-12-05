NPA committed to rallying stakeholders to optimize nation’s rich blue economy – NPA boss, Bello Koko

…excited at the maiden voyage of the motor vessel (G5-class), “Great Lagos”, into Lagos

“Coming immediately after the launch of her sister ship “Great Antwerp, the christening of this vessel “Great Lagos” symbolizes the fact that the Nigerian business environment is progressively getting better’’

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has restated its commitment to promoting the ease of doing business at the nation’s ports to optimize the rich blue economy inherent in the maritime sector of the economy by rallying stakeholders’ efforts.

Mr Mohammed Bello Koko, the Managing Director/CEO of NPA said this at the maiden voyage of motor vessel, “Great Lagos”, into Lagos.

Congratulating and commending the Grimaldi Group for the landmark acquisition of the G5-class vessel, Bello Koko said NPA’s port modernization project and ongoing reform initiatives at the ports are part of complementary efforts towards effective port operations and ease of doing business.

“So I want to assure you that the Authority will continue to galvanize stakeholder efforts to continuously promote the ease of doing business all in a concerted bid to optimize the rich blue economy inherent in our maritime endowments.

“I would like to congratulate and commend the Grimaldi Group for this landmark acquisition.

“Apart from the high loading capacity and several other distinctive features of this vessel, we are fascinated by the great attention to the environmental impact that was infused into its construction,’’ Persecondnews quotes the NPA boss saying.

On the features of the G5-class vessel, Bello Koko said:“The very fact that this G5-class vessel is technologically equipped to reduce CO2 emissions per transported tonne up to 43% ahead of previous classifications gives us great delight as it signposts the seriousness of Nigeria’s commitment to the dictates of the 2023 International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Green House Gas (GHG) Strategy, which envisages a reduction in carbon intensity of international shipping by at least 40% by the year 2030.

“Let me seize this moment to reiterate that the Authority’s port modernization project and ongoing reform initiatives around our port operations are cognizant of the impact of the global energy transition and we have deliberately factored in measures that promote energy efficiency.

“This means that we would have zero tolerance for non-compliance by our stakeholders.

“Coming immediately after the launch of her sister ship “Great Antwerp, the christening of this vessel “Great Lagos” symbolizes the fact that the Nigerian business environment is progressively getting better.’’

Bello-Koko, while expressing satisfaction with the shipping volumes promising to get higher, said forward-looking investments such as the “Great Lagos” vessel would certainly have a big impact on the economy in the long run.