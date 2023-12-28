Na’aba, a national hero…NLC

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed sadness over the death of the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’aba, saying the late lawmaker was a national hero.

NLC, in a statement signed by its president, Joe Ajaero in Abuja yesterday, described the passing away of the former speaker as a great loss to the nation.

The statement reads: “We are saddened by the passing away of Ghali Na’aba, former Honourable Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Ghali Na’aba will be remembered for his principled stance on national issues, asserting the independence of the Legislature, building of strong institutions ànd championing the cause and course of our nascent democracy at great cost to his person and office.

“In particular, Na’aba will be remembered for his heroic role in thwarting the third term agenda of the then formidable anti-democratic forces.

“He paid dearly for his role and was not allowed to return to the parliament ever since but he lost nothing of his national status or relevance.

“But beyond thwarting the third term agenda, Ghali Na’aba is on record to have repeatedly held the executive accountable for their actions almost culminating in the impeachment of the President.

“We at the Congress mourn this fine gentleman, principled politician and one of the greatest heroes of our democracy.

“Our condolences go to his family, his political associates and the leadership of the National Assembly”,.