Aiyedatiwa takes over Ondo as 19th Gov

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja, Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo , IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola on Wednesday evening swore in Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the 19th governor of the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who was Acting Governor, assumed the position of Governor following the death of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, early on Wednesday morning after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

The swearing in ceremony took place at 5:18p.m. at the Cocoa conference hall of the Governors Office, Akure.

In his acceptance speech,the Governor of Ondo State said he was sad over the death of his principal.

“It is with a heavy heart that I accept this onerous responsibility of taking over the reins of governance and affairs of our state following the unfortunate loss and passing of our beloved Governor, leader and dear boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“The death of our governor is indeed a devastating shock to us all, as we have all been praying earnestly for his quick recovery and subsequent safe return to Ondo State, having embarked on another medical leave on Wednesday, 13th December, 2023.

“Indeed, there is no armour against fate, death lays his icy hand on kings,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa commiserated with the immediate and extended family of Oluwarotimi the late Akeredolu, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, the Olowo of Owo, the people of Owo and indeed the entire people of Ondo State over this monumental loss.

He also described the deceased as a man of courage who always stood with the truth, even to his own detriment.

Aiyedatiwa said the people of Ondo State and the entire South-West would not forget in a hurry the creation of Amotekun that checkmated banditry and kidnapping in the region.

“The demise of Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu is indeed a great loss to me as an individual as our relationship dated back to many years ago, having closely worked with him when his gubernatorial journey started in Year 2012.

He said that it was the first time that the state was having a transition in the history of administration and we must continue to sustain his legacy of good governance.

The new governor said that his responsibility was to complete the landmark projects that his boss had started.

He said It was necessary for him to acknowledge with pride the achievement of his former boss and would continue to advance the welfare of the people in every decision he would take.

The governor later prayed that God would grant the Akeredolu family and people in Ondo state the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also appreciated President Bola Tinubu, his Vice, Kashim Shetima and all who have provided succour and support for the state during this period.

“I want to assure the people of Ondo State that under my watch, this administration shall continue to advance the welfare of the people. We shall always place the people first in every decision we take.

“It is my prayer, once more, that God Almighty shall grant the family and the people of Ondo State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa further declared three days of mourning in the state and ordered that the national flag in all establishments in the state should fly at half mast

However, the Federal Government of Nigeria has commiserated with the Akeredolu family, the Government and people of Ondo State, the South-West geopolitical zone, and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), on the passing of His Excellency Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, on Wednesday December 27, 2023.

Arakunrin Akeredolu was a towering presence on the legal landscape, rising to lead the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at a critical moment in our nation’s journey. He capped this record of professional excellence with distinguished service as a public servant and administrator, winning two consecutive terms as the elected Governor of Ondo State.

His courage and dynamism found recognition in his emergence as the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, a position that he deployed ceaselessly to champion justice, security, equity and true federalism.

As a committed member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, and a strong symbol of the progressivism upon which the party and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are founded, Arakunrin Akeredolu could always be counted upon for his forthrightness, and devotion to the wellbeing of people at the grassroots. At all times, a man of the people.

These multitudes whose causes he championed tirelessly will never forget him. His developmental legacies as Governor of Ondo State will surely stand the test of time.

We mourn him deeply, and pray for the repose of his soul

also, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his message said ” It is a difficult task to have to pen a tribute and sing a dirge for a departing soul. It is a more difficult job in our African culture when one is compelled to do so for a younger person. Here am I having the difficult job of singing a dirge for Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, my beloved brother, confidant, political soulmate, and the Executive Governor of Ondo State.

It is an impossible task to fully capture in words Rotimi’s towering figure and his human essence. Rotimi was a man who moved our nation towards equity, fairness and justice in his strident advocacy against every form of injustice in our country through the instrumentality of the law as a senior advocate, attorney-general of his beloved state, as President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Governor of Ondo State.

In a challenging moment of our statehood when marauding agents of darkness spread their tentacles across our country, Rotimi was a strong voice in wilderness calling us to rethink our security architecture so we can have a more secure nation. His unrelenting advocacy led to the birth of the local police in the South West.

Rotimi was a man of ideas and action. While he was with us, he taught us the power of action and service. In Ondo State, where he had the honour to serve as the Governor over the past six years, he served his people with absolute loyalty, dedication, and forthrightness. His footprints dot the entire landscape of the state through the hundreds of kilometres of roads he built, the many schools he built, and healthcare facilities that he provided. During the dark hours when marauding agents of darkness visited the state and killed defenceless citizens where 40 worshippers of the Catholic Church of Owo were killed on June 5, 2022, Rotimi’s leadership qualities as a true statesman and compassionate leader radiated brightly to the world. He was a mourner-in-chief who guided his people through an agonising period. Today, I mourn a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses.

My personal journey with Rotimi started as joint members of the progressive family. We fought many battles together to restore progressive governance in the South West, Edo State, and Nigeria as a whole. During this uncertain period, Rotimi was resolute and unflinching. He showed uncommon courage as a member of our legal team in our battles to reclaim our stolen mandates in Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, and Osun States. A gallant lawyer and one of the finest of the legal profession. I beckoned on him to contest for the governorship position of Ondo State in 2012. Even though he did not make it in his first attempt, his enthusiasm and determination to serve his people never diminished. He eventually made it to the Alagbaka Government House in his second attempt in the 2016 election, Since he was sworn in in February 2017, he had served the people with devotion.

Rotimi has played his role well and left us untimely. We will never see his likes again. Let me tell the people of Ondo State that I am grieving with you. We will honour Rotimi’s memory and make sure his legacy of service is never forgotten.

In my grief and sadness, I have telephoned his wife, Betty, and Acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to commiserate with them and urge them to take heart over this national tragedy.

Governor Akeredolu was not just a friend and associate, the departed leader was a brother and a soulmate.

His death is a blow to our governing APC and the progressive family as we are diminished by it.

I hope that his successor Aiyedatiwa will hold steadfast to the vision of governance left by this towering political leader.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is deeply saddened by the death of His Excellency, Rotimi Akeredolu, earlier Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Until his passing, Akeredolu was a second term Executive Governor of Ondo State. A legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the departed Governor served as President of the Nigerian Bar Association prior to his election as Governor in 2016.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the first family and the good people of Ondo State at this difficult time. We pray that you find comfort in the happy memories and indelible footprints that Governor has left in the patriotic service of the state and country.

We extend our condolences to the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) over the demise of their iconic colleague.

As we mourn, we are thankful for the extraordinary life Governor Akeredolu lived and the many gifts he brought to his professional and political engagements. His exit is a massive loss to our great Party and the country.

.Akeredolu ‘ll forever be remembered as a hero— NGF

However, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says the late Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will forever be remembered as a hero.

The forum in a statement by its Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in Abuja, commiserated with the family of Akeredolu on his demise on Wednesday.

AbdulRazaq said that Aketi as the late governor was fondly called, was loved by many, a true believer in justice and fairness – a course he towed dearly to the very end.

“Amongst many, he was a voice of reason, one whose counsel resonated well and often brought succor. He was an accomplished Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a true democrat, and a believer in the new Nigeria project.

“His humility and non-partisan stance for national interest to always prevail endeared him to many,” he said.

AbdulRazaq said that Akeredolu’s valuable contributions and interventions as a member of the forum, helped them to forge ahead of their political and ideological differences for the greater good of the nation.

He described Akeredolu as a statesman and an embodiment of intellectual acuity.

“We are indeed saddened by this irreplaceable loss and pray for the family and the entire people of Ondo state in this difficult time. May God in his infinite mercy ease your pain.

“We hope to find solace in our memory of his achievements and that his good deeds will live on. Aketi lived a good life, fought a good fight, and will forever be remembered as a hero,” he said.

.Ganduje mourn Akeredolu

Also, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed sadness over the passage of the Executive Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, Edwin Olofu in Abuja on Wednesday, Ganduje described the death of the former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a great loss not only to Ondo State but also to the entire country, the progressive family, the legal profession and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Akeredolu, aged 67, passed away after a protracted illness, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of dedication towards the development and betterment of Ondo State, the statement said.

The National Chairman commended the astute politician, describing him as an accomplished lawyer and advocate for progress for his unwavering commitment to steering the affairs of Ondo state and for his tireless efforts to improve the lives of his people.

“As we reflect on Governor Akeredolu’s remarkable contributions to public service, we remember his unflinching commitment to the principles of democracy, his determination to make a lasting impact on the lives of the people he served, and his undying love for Ondo State and its citizens.

“Throughout his tenure, Governor Akeredolu exhibited exceptional leadership skills, fostering economic growth, implementing critical infrastructure projects, and championing initiatives that enhanced the standard of living for the people of Ondo State. His dedication to ensuring peace, stability, and unity within the state will forever be remembered.

“Governor Akeredolu’s departure leaves a significant void in our political landscape. His absence will be felt by all who had the privilege of working with him, collaborating on projects, or simply experiencing his remarkable leadership firsthand.

“On behalf of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I extend our deepest condolences to the family, the government, the people of Ondo State, friends, and loved ones of Governor Akeredolu. We share in their grief and offer our heartfelt support during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, may they find solace in knowing that his contributions to Ondo State will be forever cherished.

“As we come to terms with this loss, let us honour Governor Akeredolu’s memory by remaining committed to the ideals and principles he held dear. Let us continue to work together, building on his firm foundation and striving for the progress and prosperity of Ondo State.

“Indeed, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s legacy will endure, and his vision for a better Ondo State will never be forgotten,” Ganduje concluded.

.Oyetola commiserates with Ondo people, APC family

The minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commiserated with the people of Ondo State, over the passing of their Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

He also sympathised with the immediate family of the late Akeredolu, describing his death as a great loss to Ondo State in general, the entire family in particular.

A statement from the Minister’s media office, signed by Ismail Omipidan, described the late Akeredolu as a devout Christian, a foremost lawyer and politician who served the people of Ondo diligently and selflessly.

Oyetola, who was the Chairman of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee of Ondo APC National Campaign Council for the re-election of Akeredolu, noted that “We saw the Ore bridge built by him and several other roads. The Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Ore, and the Deep Sea Port were some of Akeredolu’s projects that were meant to secure the future for generations yet unborn in Ondo State.

“I received with great shock the passing of my late brother and colleague, Governor Akeredolu. We can’t question God. But I want the family especially to be consoled by the fact that he lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

“His death is no doubt a heavy loss to the family and the people of Ondo State and the APC family in Nigeria. The Lord will comfort the family and the people of Ondo State.

“My deep condolences go to the entire APC family in Nigeria. I pray God grant him eternal rest and give us all the courage and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

.’Nigeria has lost one of its finest,’ Adeleke mourns Akeredolu

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as a huge national loss, noting that he has made great contributions in the legal field and public service.

Adeleke, in his condolence message signed by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said that he is deeply troubled by the news of Akeredolu’s death.

He said, “Arakunrin Akeredolu was one of the finest minds in the country’s legal profession, and as a colleague in the Governor’s Forum, his wise counsel and constructive contributions is hard to miss. Nigeria lost one of its finest, and I’m hugely shaken.”

The Governor condoled with the family of the deceased, the Government and the people of Ondo State over the painful loss, urging them to keep his memory alive by sustaining his legacy of good deeds and impacts.

“In this moment of grief and pain, I offer my deepest sympathy to everyone touched by Arakunrin Akeredolu’s demise and pray to God to grant him eternal rest while hoping for his immediate family, the government and people of Ondo State that he left behind finds comfort in the life full of accomplishments that he lived,” Adeleke said.

.Sanwo-Olu, Uzodinma describes him as colossus

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), describing his death as a colossal loss to the country and Ondo State in particular.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Akeredolu would be greatly missed for his positive impacts in Ondo State, South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

He also commiserated with the Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Akeredolu’s widow, Dr. Betty Akeredolu, and the entire family and friends of the deceased.

The Governor also sympathised with the entire people of Ondo State, especially the indigenes of Owo, on the demise of their illustrious son, praying that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Sanwo-Olu, in the statement, described the death of Akeredolu as a colossal loss to the country, adding that, while alive, the deceased made lots of positive contributions to the growth and development of Ondo State and Nigeria, especially in the judiciary and governance.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the death of the Ondo State Governor.

“I also commiserate with all my brother governors over the death of one of us. I sympathise with the entire people of Ondo State, particularly Owo sons and daughters at home and abroad.

“The death of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is a colossal loss to the country, particularly the people of Ondo State. He made lots of impactful contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Nigeria, first as a lawyer and later as a two-term governor.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu was a courageous leader. He served the people of Ondo State passionately during his tenure as Governor of the State.

“I pray that God will grant Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends, associates, and the people of Ondo State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Also, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Wednesday received the passing of his brother Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu with rude shock and sadness, lamenting that the deceased’s death has left a vacuum that goes beyond State borders.

Governor Akeredolu reportedly passed Wednesday while receiving treatment outside the country, aged 67.

Describing the late Akeredolu as a distinguished leader and an in-law to behold, Governor Uzodimma also noted that the deceased’s astuteness in public service and commitment to public opinion which helped to shape matters of national interest cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

The Governor then commiserated with Governor Akeredolu’s widow, Betty, the entire Akeredolu family and the people and Government of Ondo State over the huge loss.

Governor Uzodimma personally wrote about late Akeredolu’s death: “I extend my deepest condolences, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, to our dearest Sister, Her Excellency Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the Akeredolu family, the Government and the good people of Ondo State.

“The passing of His Excellency Governor Rotimi Akeredolu leaves a void that transcends State borders. His astuteness in public service and unwavering commitment to public opinion has indelibly shaped matters of national interest.

“We grieve, not only for a distinguished leader, but also an in-law to Imo State.

“May God, in His infinite mercy, grant Governor Akeredolu eternal rest as our thoughts and prayers are with the Akeredolu family, and we pray for the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

.Abiodun Mourns Akeredolu, Says Death Tragic

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday described the death of his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, as tragic.

Akeredolu succumbed to leukaemia in Lagos on Wednesday. He was 67.

In his condolence message to the acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the family of the deceased and Ondo people, Prince Abiodun described Akeredolu, who until his death was the chairman of the South West Governors Forum, as a a dogged fighter throughout his life time.

According to him, Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), stood for equity and fairness in the run up to the 2023 presidential election when he was the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum.

Prince Abiodun said Akeredolu was a visionary leader with an unwavering dedication to his people and social justice.

Abiodun said: “Akeredolu made an indelible mark on Nigerian politics. From his tenure as the chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association to his role as the chairman of the South West Governors Forum, he continuously championed the cause of justice and the upliftment of his people.

“Known for his tireless efforts to improve the lives of Ondo citizens, Akeredolu spearheaded major initiatives that brought about positive change. Under his leadership, the state witnessed significant advancements in healthcare, infrastructure, and education. His commitment to sustainable development earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and citizens alike.

“As the nation mourns the loss of a formidable leader, Rotimi Akeredolu’s memory will continue to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations to come. His legacy of compassion, justice, and progress will endure, forever reminding Nigerians of the transformative power of dedicated leadership.

“In this time of immense grief, the people of Ondo State must unite, draw strength from their cherished memories of their late governor and resolve to honour his legacy by building upon the foundations he laid, ensuring that his vision for a better and brighter future for Ondo State lives on.”

.As new Gov declares 3-day mourning for Akeredolu

The new Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared three days mourning in honour of late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu starting from Thursday.

He said during the period all flags at half mast.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday in a Lagos Hospital after a protracted illness.