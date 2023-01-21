 N3.4m building razed in Ede, Osun secondary school

A building under renovation at the Adventist Grammar School, Ede Osun State by the Old Students Association, was completely burnt by fire on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The cause of the fire, according to an old student of the school (1965-1969), Mr. Olumide Lawal, was unknown.

He said public-spirited individuals helped in putting the raging fire under control “as calls to the Osun State Fire Service, located a few meters away from the School was most unfortunately not responded to” as the Service claimed it has no water and petrol in their fire -fighting vehicle to help put out the fire.

The razed building was one of the major renovation works embarked upon by the current national executive members of the Old Boys Association under the leadership of Alhaji Gbadegesin Lawal to give some buildings in the 63-year old school a complete face lift.

Over N3.4 million has been injected into the burnt building, majorly out of the voluntary donations from well-spirited members of the Adventist Grammar School, Ede Old Students Association at home and in the Diaspora.

“This is to, therefore, call on Osun State government to make Osun State Fire Service more effective and functional, to make it meets its statutory responsibility of providing quality service to the people, while nobody prays for such ugly incident.

“The School Alumni Association enjoins its members not to relent in their unparalleled efforts at making their Alma Mata the best that it is among the comity of secondary schools in Osun State, while calling on the State government to give a helping hand in salvaging the situation at hand”, Olumide Lawal further said.

