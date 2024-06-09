N-BA: Building Common Good with Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), a Non-Governmental Organisation comprising of corporate and individual members drawn from the business, professional and social communities of Nigeria and Britain, recently organised this year’s Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition at one of the impressive, spacious and well-designed Conference Halls of NEM Insurance Plc’s magnificent edifice on Ikorodu Road, Lagos. The event was in partnership with Scib Nigeria and Co. Limited, NEM Insurance Plc and the British Council.

Drawn from public and private secondary schools in Lagos, the young, vibrant, and articulate students demonstrated confidence, unbelievable diction, mastery of English language, and deep knowledge of topical issues.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, president of N-BA, welcomed all participants and thanked the late Mr. Akintola Williams, Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, who pioneered Nigeria’s accounting profession and was instrumental in developing the Nigerian financial section, for pioneering the annual debate which he was very passionate about and committed to. He was, until he passed on last year the patron.

“This competition is not just an event, it is a tribute to the enduring legacy of a remarkable man. As the late patron of the Nigeria-Britain Association, he was a trailblazer, a visionary, and a paragon of integrity and excellence. Deeply committed to education, mentorship, and the empowerment of young minds. It is in his spirit that we convene today,” Oyetayo remarked.

Ms. Tokunbo Williams, daughter of the doyen of accountancy in Nigeria, also congratulated the schools for making it to the semi-finals of the competition, and wished them a healthy debate.

At the end of the keenly contested debate, Dansol High School, represented by Akanji Omobolanle, Adesuwa Ohonyon and Ojuri Seun, emerged as the winner of the 2024 Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition. Each student received a brand-new laptop and an internship placement with the British Council.

Second position went to Alimosho Senior Grammar School, represented by Oludipupo Precious, Bolanle Adeleye Elizabeth with each student receiving a brand-new Samsung tablet.

Third position went to Keke Senior High School represented by Nnaemeka Maryjoy, Friday Esther Samuel, Ogenyi Favour Ojimaojo (Best Speaker) and Reliwan Chidera Geraldine.

Miss. Ogenyi Favour from Keke Senior High School was named the best speaker of the competition. Her prizes include a brand-new Samsung tablet; an opportunity to shadow the chairman of NEM Insurance for one day; and a cash award.

The annual Akintola Williams youth Debate competition, which is parliamentary in nature, provides a unique platform and opportunity to engage with young and bright minds in Nigerian public and private schools to challenge each other’s ideas, by refining their skills in the art of persuasion, public speaking and public service as they tackle critical topics as it relates to the nation building