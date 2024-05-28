MWUN President, Adeyanju Congratulates Bello, Afolabi on excellence delivery, appointment

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The President -General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria ( MWUN ), Comrade (Dr.) Adewale Adeyanju, has congratulated the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Alhaji Bello Koko, who was recently honoured with double plaques, one , recognizing him as the “Public Servant of the year 2023”; and as Head of the “Outstanding Government Agency of the year 2023” respectively.

Dr. Adewale noted in a statement in Lagos, that the Managing Director of NPA is not an outstanding administrator, having been bestowed with these laudable awards by the Management of Champion Newspapers Limited.

“Alhaji Koko is deeply rooted in the Maritime sector, an extra ordinary administrator of note; hence, his management expertise,which has brought so much reforms and development to the Maritime sector”, the statement added.

Comrade Adeyanju, who also doubles as the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) along with his executives believes that the indefatigable Koko still has a lot to offer in the industry, stressing that the double awards were no flukes but a charge for more development in the Maritime sector.

In similar vein, Comrade Adeyanju who is also the Chairman Global, International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) congratulated Dr. Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi (MoN), for his appointment as the first Chancellor of Gerar University of Medical Sciences, Ogun State recently.

The statement signed by the Head of Media, MWUN, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemfuna read: “Adeyanju and his entire Executives of the Maritime Workers Union salute the CEO/Founder of the SIFAX Group over his pragmatic conduct on work excellence, commitment to nation building and an outstanding employer of labour in the Maritime Sector, whose management ingenuity cannot be overemphasized.

“Comrade Adeyanju notes that Afolabi’s appointment as the pioneer Chancellor of the Gerar University of Medical Sciences is a result of his love for academic excellence, research and development for the growth of quality education in the country. It’s therefore not surprising that the Maritime Industry Guru was so appointed.

“The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria fervently pray that both the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority ( NPA ), Bello Koko and the CEO of SIFAX, Dr. Afolabi find favour and mercy in the eyes of the Almighty God to accomplish much more in their various areas of endeavour”.