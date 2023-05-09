Mutfwang receives NUT, vows to revamp education sector

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor-Elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has pledged to turn around the fortunes of education in Plateau State, particularly at the primary level, to provide a solid foundation for learning and academic excellence.

A statement by Gyang Bere, Special Assistant on Media to Plateau Governor-elect said that Mutfwang disclosed this on Tuesday when he warmly received a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Plateau State wing, led by the Chairman, Comrade Kefas U. Nanpan, at the Jonah David Jang Lodge, Old Government House Rayfield.

The statement added that the Governor-elect recalled with excitement the immense contributions of teachers in the state to his success at the poll, and assured them that his tenure will not only be eventful but productive for the educational sector in the state.

“I want to reassure you of our commitment towards uplifting the standard of education on the Plateau.

“I am a product of public primary school and I know what it was in (sic) those days to go to primary school. The school environment was somewhere you look forward to going to in those days.

“It was in school that a lot of people learnt how to live a better life. But it is unfortunate today, the school environment is the opposite of its former self, with dilapidated structures”, the statement quoted the Governor-Elect.

He was also quoted to have further noted thus, “I have always held the opinion that payment of salaries is not an achievement. It is a duty, and improving education is not an achievement. It is a responsibility and that is the mindset in which we are going to approach it.”

The Governor-Elect is also said to have observed that there is no society that can make progress without a sound education, saying his administration will deploy available opportunities to revamp the educational sector for the greater good of Plateau people.

He is also said to have explained that despite the enormous challenges confronting the state on all fronts, he would remain firm, focused, and steady in discharging his responsibility of providing quality leadership that will turn around the fortunes of the state.

The State Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Plateau State wing, Comrade Kefas U. Nanpan, according to the statement said their mission was to congratulate the Governor-elect, on his well-deserved election.

Comrade Nanpan who is said to have reeled out challenges confronting the teachers in the state including shortage of manpower, inadequate instructional materials, dilapidated classrooms, and two to three months’ salary arrears among others, expressed confidence in the assurances of Barrister Mutfwang.

The statement also quoted him thus: “We are here mainly to congratulate you on your victory at the polls. It will be proper and fitting to intimate you of some of the challenges bedevilling the education sector in Plateau, particularly at the primary school level so that when you assume office, these challenges will not be new to you.

“There is a shortage of teachers in public primary schools, as many teachers are retiring on a monthly basis without corresponding replacement or recruitment.

“The situation would have been worse if not for the Ad hoc teachers’ intervention undertaken by the current Government.

“Inadequate instructional materials in our primary schools; dilapidated classrooms, most especially in some rural areas, delay in the payment of salaries of primary school teachers in Plateau State should be looked into to promote productivity in the system.”

He is said to have appealed to the Governor-Elect to look into the issues with a view to giving them adequate attention to improving the standard of education in the state.

Top dignitaries who were said to be present during the courtesy visit include the State PDP Vice Chairman, Plateau Central, Engr. Jerry Satmark, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mr Moses Nwan, mni, while officials of the NUT at the State, Zonal, and from the 17 Local Government Areas were all in attendance.