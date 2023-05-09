WAICA confab sets W/African insurance firms on global completion

West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) conference holding in Lagos is said to have been packaged as to help equip insurance companies in West Africa subregion for global competition.

Vice President of WAICA, Eddie Efekoha, stated this while delivering his welcome address at the conference.

Efekoha was optimistic that the 2023 conference of the Association would go a long way in addressing the issue of rating of insurance companies in West Africa to because insurance is a global business.

He said the theme of this year’s Conference which is: “Re-positioning the Insurance Industry in West Africa for Global Competitiveness” aptly captures the industry’s thoughts and expectations while the resource persons have been carefully selected to address the issue in a manner that presents all shades and perspectives.

He expressed optimism that the learning stakeholders will take from the conference will make them better managers that will reposition insurance institutions across the subregion and make the competitive globally, as he believed that they will leave the conference with very fond memories of their brief, but eventful stay in Nigeria.

“As you all know, WAICA is the umbrella Association of insurance, reinsurance, and insurance broking companies in the West Africa and over the years, WAICA has provided the platform for us to enrich our knowledge of insurance, share business information and network as insurance players in the sub region.”

“We want to sincerely appreciate the Hon Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed for taking time out of her usually very tight schedule to be part of this event. It bears eloquent testimony to her passion and interest in the insurance industry, and it is important to note that your support since assumption of office has been immense and very profound.”

“Let me also acknowledge the support of the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas who has been a source of inspiration and support to WAICA over the years.” he urged

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng