Muslim Community decries revocation of allotted railway land in Osun

…Threat to lives, insubordination made us revoke the land– Railway Corporation

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

A Muslim group, Osun Coalition of Muslims has expressed displeasure over the revocation of a section of the Railway setback at Oke-Onitea Area, Osogbo allotted to them.

The group alleged that the Area Manager of the Railway Property Management Co. Ltd, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Mr. Innocent Agbaji is planning to give the land to another allottee, Pastor Bukola Solomon.

The Muslims, in their numbers converged on the disputed land at Oriade Anifowoshe Street, Oke-Onitea Area, Osogbo on Tuesday carrying placards.

The inscriptions on the placards include: “Approval of permanent structure on railway setback is illegal”, “Nigeria Railway Corporation should call Mr Innocent Agbaji to order”; “Innocent Agbaji must not instigate religious crisis in our community”, “Muslims love peace but hate injustice”; “Don’t allocate Muslim prayer ground to Pastor Bukola Solomon”.

Addressing newsmen, the spokesperson of the group, Quasim Odedeji stated that the piece of land was allotted to them in 2015 for their use as Muslim Eid Prayer ground with only a condition that no permanent structure will be built on it.

He said, “in an attempt capable of causing serious religious unrest, some people in collaboration with the officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation are using clandestine and illegal means for their pecuniary interest are trying to hijack the piece of land from the Muslim Community and give same to one Pastor Bukola Solomon who is known to have encroached on many other piece of lands around Oke-Onitea, Railway setback, Osogbo building permanent structures on them.

“We want to on behalf of the entire Muslim Ummah warn that Muslims will not fold their arms when a piece of land meant for the use as Eid prayer ground is been converted for other use.

“We therefore want to call on all stakeholders and lovers of peace to call Mr Innocent Agbaji and his friend Pastor Bukola Solomon to order in the interest of peace.

Reacting to the issue, the Area Manager stated that the land in question was allotted to Mr Lateef Oriade and not a mosque or Muslim community.

In the letter of revocation made available to newsmen dated February 22nd, 2022, and addressed to Mr Lateef Oriade, the land is to be vacated in six months due to incessant disagreement with Railway Property Management and Co. Ltd.

Mr Agbaji explained that the letter of revocation was issued to them due to insubordination and the threat to lives of the people in the neighborhood.

He added that the conflict between Oriade’s side and Solomon’s side was serious that some thugs invaded the area to beat up railway policemen and staff at Osogbo when they tried to maintain peace between the two parties.

“The two parties were not given the same land. They have different spaces; I don’t know why they are fighting. We have come there severally to measure it. Lateef Oriade land is not entering Bukola Solomon land.

“That is why the management said that because of insubordination and the threat to lives which they are causing in that neighborhood we should revoke the place since they are all having temporary allocations to use railway land.

“The lands were given to Mr Lateef Oriade and Mr Bukola Solomon by my predecessor”.

