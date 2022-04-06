Champion Newspapers Limited
Fashola, Adamolekun, Adeniyi, Alaegbu, others at the EiE’S 12TH Anniversary Symposium in Abuja 

By BISIRIYU
Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (3rd left), Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), Ms Yemi Adamolekun (3rd right), Senior News Anchor , Arise TV, Ms Ngozi Alaegbu (2nd left), Executive Secretary of Nigerian Elections Debate Group, Mr. Edward Emessiri (2nd right),Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi (left) and Executive Director, DAAR Media Academy, Mr Imoni Amarere (right) in a group photograph shortly after the EiE’s 12th Anniversary Symposium with the theme,”On Debates & Democracy ” at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center, Abuja on Tuesday, 5th April 2022.

