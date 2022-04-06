ADEBISI ABDULRAHMAN YUSUFF, Lawmaker that stands tall on all fronts

IBRAHIM QUADRI

One of the most outstanding qualities of a good leader is the ability to cater for the needs of the greater majority. Many are times; such good deeds are done at great sacrifices. Such selfless leaders derive joy in ensuring for the wellbeing of the people that they lead. For them, it amounts to a disservice to allow personal interest to override the good of the people when it is obvious that the people were yearning for better life and reassurances.

The Lagos State House of Assembly is not bereaved of people who are committed to rendering services in an honest attempt at ensuring that dividends of democracy are spread across the various constituencies. One of such legislators who have distinguished himself in terms of impactful representations is Hon. Adebisi Abdulrahman Yusuff, the member representing Alimosho Federal Constituency. Adebisi Abdulrahman Yusuff’s voice on the floor of the chamber is resoundingly clear and impactful to his constituents. What is more resounding to the people that he represents as regards their welfare and upkeep is the annual empowerment programme which he presides over.

Born on a Monday, September 26,1954 to a royal family of Oba Agunkeloye Agunbiade, Omu-Aran, Kwara State. The young Yusuff attended Muslim Community Primary School, Omu-Aran 1966-1969, Oke-Odo Grammar School,1970-1974, Kwara College of Technology 1976-1977 and Ahmadu Bello University with Bachelor of Science (B.sc) degree in Sociology,1980. He served as a NYSC member at Sanni Luba Comprehensive High School, Ijebu Ode 1981- 1982.

He represents everything good in human endevour. He was a business man of repute for over 30 years. He is currently a seasoned politician, administrator, a unionist, human and social right crusader.

As a politician from most populous constituency in the country, Yusuff was once a Principal Coordinator, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation (BATCO), Alliance for Democracy Pioneer Welfare Officer and later General Secretary, Alimosho Federal Constituency. He was one of the founding members and leader of Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN) in Alimosho.

To show how deep-rooted he is at his constituency, Hon. Yusuff was the Executive Secretary, Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area between 2003-2004, Executive Chairman, Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area 2004-2007, Executive Secretary, Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area 2007-2008 and Executive Chairman, Ayobo Ipaja Local Council Development Area 2008 -2011.

The lawmaker was able to distinguish himself to the administration of the State Government. His representation stemmed from his annual health programme under his tutelage called “Prince of Hope Foundation”. The beneficiaries of his health mission comprised of all the six council areas under Alimosho constituencies I and II which comprised of Alimosho, Ayobo-Ipaja, Agbado/Oke-Odo, Egbe-Idimu, Mosan-Okunola and Igando-Ikotun. Thousands of beneficiaries enjoy the health care that do not only include his constituency but far beyond Alimosho constituency II, up to neighbouring, Ogun State.

For instance, in a way to demonstrate his magnanimity, during one of the programmes he donated 2,000 bottles of Albendazole containing one million tablets to the state government through the Ministry of Information. The tablets, according to the lawmaker helped the state in de-worming no fewer than 5,000 children in the state.

Making the presentation to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Modele Osunkiyesi, who represented Dr. Jide Idris, the then state Commissioner for Health, Yusuff, who noted that the drugs were donated by Vitamin Angels, a United States based company explained that the donation was done through his Prince of Hope Foundation as a way of showing care for the populace.

Add to these is the fact that about 400 residents of Alimosho constituency enjoyed free surgical operations from Yusuff. The surgical operations that amounted millions of naira include Hernia, Lumpectomy, Ganglion, Keloids among others. The surgical operation is courtesy of a 5-day Free Health Mission by the Prince of Hope Turns To Reality Foundation, an initiative of Prince Bisi Yusuff.

The distinguished lawmaker will always make it known that he has always been motivated to take care of health of the less privileged with various illnesses. The programme usually comes up annually birthday celebration.

Yusuff believes the programme is for the less privileged people in his constituency who could not access good health, and those that could not afford the cost of treatment in the hospital. The lawmaker envisioned that the health programme would be bigger in the subsequent years, for many people to benefit from it.

A man of himself with the pedigree of excellence in every facet of his undertaken, Hon Adebisi Abdulrahman Yusuff had served as the Chairman House Committee on Transportation, Commerce and Industry 2011- 2015; Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts (Local) 2015 and as Chairman House Committee on Housing in the 9th Assembly. He is currently Chairman House Committee on Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.

