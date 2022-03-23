MultiChoice increases prices of DStv, GOtv subscriptions

The latest development was made known in a statement on Tuesday.

MultiChoice Nigeria noted that the increment in price for the DStv and GOtv packages would take effect from April 1, 2022.

The statement read: “In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

“Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.”

The company announced its DStv packages as Premium (N21,000), Compact + (N14,250), Compact (N9,000), Confam (N5,300), Yanga (N2,950).

Padi (N2,150), Business (N2,669), Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900)

Multichoice stated that the new prices for GOtv packages were Gotv Max (N4,150), GOtv Jolli (N2,800), GOtv Jinja (N1,900), GOtv Lite (N900).

It, however, noted that customers :who pay on or before the due date (April 1, 2022) would be eligible to pay the old price,” adding that “subscribers who pay consistently on time (before their due dates) for a period of 12 months would also be eligible to pay the old price.”

MultiChoice Nigeria is the Nigerian subsidiary company of MultiChoice Africa, the owner of DStv and GOtv