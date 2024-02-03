MTN Foundation Partners with PSHAN to Upgrade Health Centres Across Nigeria

MTN Foundation signed a partnership agreement with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PHSAN) at the MTN Atlantis office to upgrade Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) under the “What Can We Do Together” (WCWDT) Initiative.

The partnership aims to upgrade primary healthcare centres across Nigeria, with the MTN Foundation planning to renovate 52 PHCs by June of this year. While the MTN Foundation will commit to upgrading and equipping these facilities, PSHAN will ensure the projects’ sustainability and that they deliver a lasting impact on the communities.

Commenting on the partnership, Mrs. Odunayo Sanya, the Executive Director of MTN Foundation, said, “Today, we make history as two organizations come together to push the sustainable agenda.

“The MTN Foundation is committed to improving healthcare in Nigeria; hence, through the “What Can We Do Together” Initiative, we have been investing in upgrading PHCs since 2015. PSHAN brings strong competencies to ensure sustainability and improve the impact of this initiative.”

She mentioned that considering the challenges that Nigerians face around access to health, organizations must pull their weight and resources to safeguard the Nigerian people.

Also commenting on the partnership, the MD and CEO of PSHAN, Dr. Titilayo Akinbolagbe, said the partnership aimed at ensuring a positive impact at the grassroots level. “In implementing this nationwide program, PSHAN and MTN Foundation play pivotal roles, showcasing a collaborative approach to healthcare improvement in Nigeria. MTN Foundation’s commitment to 52 selected PHCs across Nigeria underscores their commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services across all geopolitical zones.”

The Nigerian healthcare industry is facing challenges associated with outbound medical tourism, deteriorating medical infrastructure, low government budget allocation, poor compensation, and subsequent emigration of skilled healthcare workers. This makes the partnership and intervention of organizations like MTN Foundation and PSHAN very important.

The event had in attendance notable individuals from both organizations like Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, PFR, MNI, Chairman of MTN Foundation’s Board; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Director at PSHAN and former Group Managing Director of Access Bank; Mrs. Odunayo Sanya, Executive Director of MTN Foundation; Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe, MD/CEO of PSHAN; representatives of the NPHCDA and WHO; and many others.