ALX Kickstarts 2024 With Tech Chat

ALX Africa, a leading tech education platform, kicked off the New Year with a series of insightful and engaging seminars, and workshops tagged ALX 2024 Tech Chat. The 4-Day seminar series was curated to gear up the new and existing members of the ALX Learners and Fellows community for the New Year.

The ALX 2024 Tech Chat featured a roaster of professionals and experts in various tech fields such as Data, Cloud Computing and Finance, from notable institutions such as Money Africa, Herconomy and Sand Technologies, who engaged learners and fellows with insightful discussions on financial literacy, career hacks, and personal development.

ALX Country Marketing Manager, Seun BD, expressed her excitement about the Tech Chat seminar series, stating, “At ALX, we aim to empower individuals to thrive in the digital age and this ALX 2024 Tech Chat series is a testament to our commitment to providing valuable insights and practical knowledge that can propel participants towards success in their tech careers.”

ALX Country General Manager, Ruby Igwe, also shared insights, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning in the tech sector. “The tech industry is dynamic, and success depends on one’s ability to adapt and stay informed. This Tech Chat is not just a series of seminars; it is a platform for individuals to engage, learn, and connect with industry experts and peers.”

Seun BD further stated that the engagement only marks the beginning of more impactful experiences to come in 2024. “This year promises to be very impactful for us at ALX. We have such an amazing array of experiences planned for our community of learners and graduates. If there was any better time for you to kickstart your tech journey with us, it would be this year, 2024. Interested applicants can log on to bit.ly/alx-tech-chat to get started.”

The tech educator has already begun receiving applications for its Artificial Intelligence Career Essentials (AiCE) which contains professional toolkits, such as soft skills and leadership skills for learners seeking work, as well as a range of tech programmes such as Data Analytics, Cloud Computing and so on, for individuals seeking to upskill. More information about ALX programmes, offerings and how to apply can be found in this link: bit.ly/alx-tech-chat.

With its wide variety of tech programmes and offerings, ALX is committed to empowering the youth with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive and excel in the tech industry.