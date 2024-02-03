90 winners emerge from the first draw of the 9mobile ChopLife Promo

Leading customer-focused telecommunication company, 9mobile, has announced the emergence of 90 winners from the first draw of the Choplife promotion. The promotion, which commenced in December 2023 has been a resounding success, giving customers the chance to win incredible prizes for their loyalty and support to the brand.

The winners from across various regions won cash prizes of N250,000 and N20,000 non-cash prizes like Generators, Refrigerators, Fuel vouchers, 50kg bags of rice, 25L vegetable oil, and free airtime.

Speaking during the prize presentation in Lagos, the Director of Product Innovation and Business Development at 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo said, “We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming response and participation from our customers since the kick-off of the 9mobile Choplife promotion and we congratulate all the winners from the first draw. We will continue to design new ways to reward our loyal customers for choosing 9mobile as their preferred telecoms network.”

“9mobile remains dedicated to providing innovative and customer-friendly initiatives, reinforcing our position as a leading player in the telecom sector in Nigeria,” Okonkwo added.

One of the winners of the N250,000 cash prize, Olaposi Mary Motunrayo, expressed her excitement, stating that the cash reward was timely. Olaposi explained that she received an SMS of her winning from 9mobile when her son’s tuition was due for payment. ” At first, I thought it was a fraudulent message but look at it now, see what 9mobile has done for me. I am excited and grateful.” She exclaimed excitedly, “This promotion is real!” Azuka Eseka, another winner of the 250,000 cash prize, could not contain his joy and danced throughout the prize presentation.

Other winners at the prize presentation include winners of N20,000 cash prize, Alimat Mohammed and Seyi Oluwadare; winners of fuel vouchers Taiwo Maria and Adebola Mercy; winners of bags of rice, Nwoye Chukwuwike and Hassan Taiwo and the winner of a generating set, Tiamiyu Ibrahim.

The 9mobile ‘Chop Life’ promo commenced on 12th December 2023 and will run until the inventory of prizes to be won is exhausted. The promo is open to all prepaid packages on the 9mobile network and does not require any opt-in code. Each recharge of N200 grants customers an entry into the draws and multiple recharges of N200 grant them more entries & chances to win. Winners are randomly selected from the draws which are held on a daily and weekly basis.