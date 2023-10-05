Mohbad’s death: Lagos police declare artiste, Primeboy, wanted as Court remands Naira Marley, 3 others

GLORIA EZELE, with agency report

The Lagos State Police has declared Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, wanted in connection with the death of the singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The Lagos police commissioner, CP, Idowu Owohunwa, issued a Special Police Gazette Bulletin on Wednesday announcing that Primeboy is wanted for his failure to honour their invitation to him since investigations into Mohbad’s death began.

The police identified Primeboy as an artist who is approximately 1.64 m tall, dark-complexioned, has tribal marks and is Yoruba by tribe.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, Primeboy’s last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu in Lagos State.

Hundeyin said that CP Owohunwa was offering a reward of N1 million to anyone with useful information leading to Primeboy’s arrest.

Hundeyin said the police were urging the public to come forward with any relevant information on Primeboy’s whereabouts.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727”, Hundeyin said.

The Police began investigating the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death after it set up a 13-person panel on September 18.

Mohbad, who had two full-length albums to his name, died at the age of 27 on September 12, 2023.

The “Adura” singer’s death elicited questions from Nigerians into the nature of his relationship with his former music management and record label, Marlian Music.

Earlier, the Lagos police issued a warning that its “hands will not be forced” in the ongoing probe into Mohbad’s death as the public clamoured for the arrest of the late singer’s associates, including Naira Marley.

On October 3, 2023, Hundeyin said that “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, the owner of Marlian Music has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”

Meanwhile, a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of Abdulazeez Fashola (a.k.a. Naira Marley) 32, and three others for alleged conspiracy and murder of singer Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The others remanded are Ogedengbe Fisayo, 37; Ayobami Sadiq, 27, and Samson Eletu 45.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Olatubosun, ordered the remand for 21 days in the police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) and adjourned the case until October 25.

She also ordered that the suspects should be granted access to medicals and lawyers of their choice.

They are charged with conspiracy and suspected murder.

Earlier, DSP Umaru Bello and ASP Augustine Nwabuisi, who led the legal officers for the police, urged the court to remand the men for 30 days to establish that an offence was committed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohbad died on September 12 in Lagos.