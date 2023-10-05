Sanwo-Olu seeks continuous partnership with foreign investors

.Gov meets Netherlands, Denmark Ambassadors to Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday reiterated his administration’s continuous collaboration, partnership and business engagement with other countries and global investors for better Lagos and Nigeria.

He said the Lagos State Government was ready to partner and collaborate with willing countries and investors, who are ready to bring investments to the State, saying Lagos is open to business opportunities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during courtesy visits by the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Wouter Plomp and Consul General, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Michel Deelen, as well as the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Sune Krogstrup and Consul General, Ms. Jette Bjerrum, respectively at the Lagos House, Marina.

The Regional Chair, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Europe, Middle East, South America and Africa (EMESA), Mr. Matthias Tauber and Leader, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Africa System, Ms. Lisa Ivers, also paid a courtesy visit to the Governor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State is willing to partner with the Netherlands and Denmark in the areas of renewable energy, public health and transportation, economy, environment, waste management, agriculture and food security, among others.

He said Lagos deserves foreign grants and support that will make the State a truly resilient city.

Speaking earlier, Plomp said the Netherlands is ready and willing to partner with the Lagos State Government for business opportunities and sustainability, as well as collaboration in the areas of waste management, rice mill, public health, agriculture and food security, among others.

Also speaking, Krogstrup, who noted that Denmark has contributed greatly to Nigeria’s economy by creating job opportunities, asked for continuous and sustained collaborations and partnerships between Denmark and Lagos State.

Tauber said Boston Consulting Group is ready to work collaboratively with the Lagos State Government to solve societal problems, make a difference and create value.