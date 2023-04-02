Minister of Defence ends one-day duty tour to Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (RTD) has assured that the welfare and training of soldiers remain a top priority of the Federal Government.

Magashi gave this assurance while on a one-day duty tour to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The retired Major General’s first assignment after inspecting the guard of honour was a closed-door meeting with the management of the Academy.

Magashi held the meeting with military leaders, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A.Z. Gambo and the representative of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

The Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf led the Minister of Defence to inspect the newly completed concrete perimeter fence project around the academy.

Camp Deep Punch was next with a beehive of demonstrations by the cadets who displayed combat skills in manoeuvrability after the Defence Minister cut the tape in honour of twenty-four fallen heroes.

A rare display of valour, loyalty, resilience and integrity in line of training was done in honour of the fallen soldiers.

The train of the Special Guest, Magashi, who had served as Commandant of the NDA from July 1998 to January 1999, moved along the newly completed NDA-NAF link road where he commissioned an edifice named after him.

The Defence Minister described the ‘MAJ GEN BASHIR MAGASHI GATE’ as a great honour done to him.

The climax of the fleet of engagements of the Minister in the Academy was the Assault River Crossing demonstrations by the Cadets of the NDA 70 Regular Course.

Fielding questions from the journalists, the Defence Minister commended the NDA Commandant for transforming the institution with quality infrastructure dotting its landscape.

He added that the Ministry of Defence will continue to improve the welfare and training of soldiers.

While appreciating the Minister of Defence for commissioning the projects, the NDA Commandant, Maj General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf thanked the Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor and the Service Chiefs for their support of the Institution.

Before leaving Kaduna, the Minister took time off his schedule at NDA to inspect the Ammunition Production Line “B” of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) which was razed down by fire last week.

The Director General of the DICON, Major General Hassan Tafida also conducted the Minister and the Service Chiefs around the ORDFAC “E” 7.62 X39 Special Production line.