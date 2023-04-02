Khosi wins Big Brother Titans Season 1

Makhosazane Twala, simply known as Khosi, emerged the winner of the first season of the Big Brother Titans reality show on Sunday evening beating the competition of first runner up to win the coveted prize of cash and other goodies worth$100,000 reports Prime Business Africa.

Taking the position as the 2nd runner was Tsatsii, closely behind in fourth place, was Yvonne. Coming in fifth place, was Ebubu, following in closely behind was Ipeleng, making her the first housemate evicted during the live show.

Big Brother Titans show commenced with a sensational performance from one of Nigerian’s Finest, Mayorkun. He performed two of his hit songs from last year, “Certified Loner” and “Competition”.

The show commenced with 20 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa on January 15 and reached its final week with six housemates left to compete for a grand prize on Sunday, April 2nd..

Recall that the 20 housemates who went into the show consisted of 10 Nigerians: Yvonne, Kanaga Jnr, Jenni O, Ebubu, Marvin, Jaypee, Nana, Blaqboi, Olivia, Yemi Cregx, and 10 South Africans: Tsatsii, Lukay, Yaya, Justin, Thabang, Ipeleng, Mmeli, Nelisa, Juicy Jay and Khosi. They were the first to be introduced into the show on Sunday.

A few days later, the show coordinator, Biggie, during the Thursday night pool party, introduced four more housemates, Blue Aiva, Theo Traw, Sandra and Miracle OP, making it a total of 24. The housemates were Twelve Nigerians and an equal number of South Africans.

Theo Traw and Sandra were the first pair to be evicted in week 2, Lukay and Jaypee were evicted at the end of week 3, with Mmeli and Jenni O was evicted in week 4.

