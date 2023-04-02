NLC makes case for journalists, says minimum salary for media practitioners should be legislated

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed worry over the welfare of newsmen, saying the media owners are not rewarding journalists for the tedious task they embark on, on daily basis to feed the general public with the happenings in society.

The President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero spoke on the welfare of journalists when the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja at the weekend.

Ajaero said media practitioners are among the people that are poorly remunerated in the country, a situation he described as unacceptable.

He said his leadership would collaborate with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to fish out the media organisations that are owing journalists, or not paying at all and take a position.

Ajaero advocated for a law that stipulates the minimum salary that a journalist will receive to curb the sufferings of the newsmen.

He said journalism as a profession should not be taken for granted while stating that his office and NUJ would push for the legislation of journalists’ welfare.

He further said that the media practitioners needed a debate forum, where issues centre on the journalism profession and the practice would be addressed.

He advised journalists to be professionals on their job and feed the public with the right information, no matter the circumstances.

The organised labour president said his office is open to Nigerian workers for complaints anywhere they are not treated well in their places of work, for immediate action.