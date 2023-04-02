Chelsea ‘sack’ Graham Potter after Villa loss

Chelsea has confirmed the sacking of Manager Graham Potter months after being hired.

The Premier League side decided on making the changes after facing one of their worst season ever in the last 10 years.

The sack comes after Chelsea lost 2-0 to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge which was where the whole situation was beyond control.

The new owners have backed Graham Potter so much that they have decided on parting ways with the English International for the season.

Chelsea announced the news via their official website which they confirmed the sack of Graham Potter as manager.

Here Is What Was Said:

“Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club.

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition.

“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid.

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.

